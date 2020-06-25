  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Old Bay Barbecue Chicken

June 25, 2020
It's not summer without grilled chicken
Photo courtesy of Mccormick

Grilling chicken is a right of passage come summer time. For this dish, you'll brush the chicken with a homemade barbecue sauce and grill it over low heat before quick-searing it for the perfect finish.

Recipe courtesy of Mccormick

Ready in
60 m
10 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
578
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon OLD BAY® Seasoning, divided
  • 1 Cup French's® Tomato Ketchup
  • 1/4 Cup cider vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon molasses, honey or packed brown sugar
  • 3 Pounds bone-in chicken parts
  • 1 Tablespoon oil

Directions

Mix 2 tablespoons of the OLD BAY, ketchup, vinegar and molasses in medium bowl until blended. Set aside. Brush chicken with oil. Sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon OLD BAY.

Prepare grill for indirect medium-low heat (275°F to 300°F). Preheat grill by turning all burners to medium. Turn off burner(s) on one side. Place chicken on unlit side of grill. Close grill.

Grill 40 to 45 minutes or until internal temperature of thickest part of chicken is 165ºF, turning occasionally. Move chicken to lit side of grill. Brush with barbecue sauce. Turn lit side of grill to high.

Grill, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes longer or until chicken is charred, turning once and brushing with additional sauce.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving578
Total Fat40g62%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated10g52%
Cholesterol222mg74%
Protein38g76%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A65µg7%
Vitamin B121µg59%
Vitamin B60.9mg67.2%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.5%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K21µg18%
Calcium42mg4%
Fiber0.3g1.3%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)13µg3%
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium51mg12%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg69%
Phosphorus370mg53%
Polyunsaturated9gN/A
Potassium597mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.7%
Sodium548mg23%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.5%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water188gN/A
Zinc3mg28%
Tags
best recipes
grilling and barbecue
easy dinner recipes
best grilled chicken recipes