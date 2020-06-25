Old Bay Barbecue Chicken

Grilling chicken is a right of passage come summer time. For this dish, you'll brush the chicken with a homemade barbecue sauce and grill it over low heat before quick-searing it for the perfect finish.
Recipe courtesy of Mccormick
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon OLD BAY® Seasoning, divided
- 1 Cup French's® Tomato Ketchup
- 1/4 Cup cider vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon molasses, honey or packed brown sugar
- 3 Pounds bone-in chicken parts
- 1 Tablespoon oil
Directions
Mix 2 tablespoons of the OLD BAY, ketchup, vinegar and molasses in medium bowl until blended. Set aside. Brush chicken with oil. Sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon OLD BAY.
Prepare grill for indirect medium-low heat (275°F to 300°F). Preheat grill by turning all burners to medium. Turn off burner(s) on one side. Place chicken on unlit side of grill. Close grill.
Grill 40 to 45 minutes or until internal temperature of thickest part of chicken is 165ºF, turning occasionally. Move chicken to lit side of grill. Brush with barbecue sauce. Turn lit side of grill to high.
Grill, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes longer or until chicken is charred, turning once and brushing with additional sauce.