Easy Nutella Cookie Roll-Ups

Heat oven to 375°F. On work surface, unroll 1 crust; spread half of the hazelnut spread over crust. Cut crust into 16 triangles.

Roll up each triangle into crescent shape; place on ungreased large cookie sheet about 1 inch apart. Repeat with remaining crust and hazelnut spread.

Brush tops with melted butter; sprinkle with coarse white sparkling sugar.

Bake 20 to 22 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from cookie sheets to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.