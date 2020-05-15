Easy Nutella Cookie Roll-Ups

May 15, 2020 | 11:11am
Everyone needs a little more Nutella in their life. These four-ingredient cookies will make the whole family smile.
Notes
Sprinkle 1/4 cup any kind of chopped nuts over the hazelnut spread before cutting into wedges.
Ingredients
- 1 box refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box, preferably Pillsbury
- 2/3 Cups Nutella hazelnut spread with cocoa
- 1 Tablespoon butter, melted
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon coarse white sparkling sugar
Directions
Heat oven to 375°F. On work surface, unroll 1 crust; spread half of the hazelnut spread over crust. Cut crust into 16 triangles.
Roll up each triangle into crescent shape; place on ungreased large cookie sheet about 1 inch apart. Repeat with remaining crust and hazelnut spread.
Brush tops with melted butter; sprinkle with coarse white sparkling sugar.
Bake 20 to 22 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from cookie sheets to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Servings32
Calories Per Serving69
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol1mg0.3%
Protein0.5g1.1%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin E0.3mg2.1%
Vitamin K0.1µg0.1%
Calcium7mg1%
Fiber0.5g1.8%
Folate (food)1µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Folic acid1µgN/A
Iron0.3mg1.9%
Magnesium5mg1%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.7%
Phosphorus13mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium30mg1%
Sodium32mg1%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Water2gN/A
