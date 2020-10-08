New York prosciutto squares

October 8, 2020 | 2:40pm
Courtesy of Eggland's Best
Mushrooms, chives, prosciutto and more come together in this eggy appetizer. Use a baking dish or muffin tin — the choice is yours.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon Land O Lakes butter
- 1/2 Cup chopped fresh mushrooms
- 1/4 Cup chopped onion
- 16 Ounces (or 4 cups) Land O Lakes provolone cheese, shredded
- 2 Ounces sliced prosciutto, finely chopped
- 4 Eggland's Best eggs (large), beaten
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Grease and flour 8-inch square baking pan or cupcake tin.
Set aside.
Melt butter in 8-inch skiller over medium-high heat until sizzling.
Add mushrooms and onions.
Cook two to three minutes until liquid is absorbed.
Remove from heat.
Cool 10 minutes.
Combine chives, cheese, prosciutto, eggs and pepper in bowl.
Mix well.
Stir in cooked mushrooms and onion.
Spread cheese mixture into prepared pan.
Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Let stand five minutes.
Cut into squares and serve.
Servings25
Calories Per Serving83
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar0.2gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol41mg14%
Protein6g12%
Carbs0.7g0.2%
Vitamin A58µg6%
Vitamin B120.3µg14.5%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.2%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.7%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.9%
Vitamin K0.6µg0.5%
Calcium142mg14%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg1%
Iron0.3mg1.4%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.1%
Phosphorus113mg16%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium54mg1%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg7.8%
Sodium230mg10%
Water17gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.8%