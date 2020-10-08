New York prosciutto squares

Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Grease and flour 8-inch square baking pan or cupcake tin.

Set aside.

Melt butter in 8-inch skiller over medium-high heat until sizzling.

Add mushrooms and onions.

Cook two to three minutes until liquid is absorbed.

Remove from heat.

Cool 10 minutes.

Combine chives, cheese, prosciutto, eggs and pepper in bowl.

Mix well.

Stir in cooked mushrooms and onion.

Spread cheese mixture into prepared pan.

Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Let stand five minutes.

Cut into squares and serve.