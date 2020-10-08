  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

New York Prosciutto Squares

October 8, 2020 | 2:40pm
These small bites can be made right in a muffin tin
New York prosciutto squares
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

Mushrooms, chives, prosciutto and more come together in this eggy appetizer. Use a baking dish or muffin tin — the choice is yours.

This recipe is courtesy of Eggland's Best.

Ready in
1 h and 5 m
20 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
25
Servings
83
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon Land O Lakes butter
  • 1/2 Cup chopped fresh mushrooms
  • 1/4 Cup chopped onion
  • 16 Ounces (or 4 cups) Land O Lakes provolone cheese, shredded
  • 2 Ounces sliced prosciutto, finely chopped
  • 4 Eggland's Best eggs (large), beaten
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pepper

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Grease and flour 8-inch square baking pan or cupcake tin.

Set aside.

Melt butter in 8-inch skiller over medium-high heat until sizzling.

Add mushrooms and onions.

Cook two to three minutes until liquid is absorbed.

Remove from heat.

Cool 10 minutes.

Combine chives, cheese, prosciutto, eggs and pepper in bowl.

Mix well.

Stir in cooked mushrooms and onion.

Spread cheese mixture into prepared pan.

Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Let stand five minutes.

Cut into squares and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings25
Calories Per Serving83
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar0.2gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol41mg14%
Protein6g12%
Carbs0.7g0.2%
Vitamin A58µg6%
Vitamin B120.3µg14.5%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.2%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.7%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.9%
Vitamin K0.6µg0.5%
Calcium142mg14%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg1%
Iron0.3mg1.4%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.1%
Phosphorus113mg16%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium54mg1%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg7.8%
Sodium230mg10%
Water17gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.8%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
