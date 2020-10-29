mixed vegetable levivot

Using the large side of a box grater or a food processor fitted with a shredding disc, grate the potatoes, zucchini, squash and onion.

Mix together in a large bowl or baking pan.

Add the garlic, eggs, flour, salt and pepper; mix thoroughly.

Pour oil to 1/2 inch deep in a large skillet; heat over medium-high heat to 350 degrees.

Working in batches, slide 2-3 tablespoons of batter for each pancake into the hot oil; fry on both sides until golden brown, turning once, about 4 minutes on first side, then 2-3 minutes on second side.

Transfer to paper towels to drain. Repeat with remaining batter.