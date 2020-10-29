  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mixed Vegetable Levivot

October 29, 2020 | 3:33pm
Veggie filled and perfectly fried
Mixed vegetable levivot
Michael Tercha / Chicago Tribune

Fry these mixed vegetable fritters made of squash, potatoes, onions and zucchini in batches, six minutes a batch.

This recipe by Ayelet Danino appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h
30 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
263
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 9 Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled, about 3 1/3 pounds
  • 1 1/2 medium zucchini, unpeeled
  • 2 Cups butternut squash, peeled, cut into half-inch cubes
  • 1 large yellow onion
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • 2/3 Cups plus 2 tablespoons flour
  • 1 Tablespoon salt
  • 1 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • Vegetable oil

Directions

Using the large side of a box grater or a food processor fitted with a shredding disc, grate the potatoes, zucchini, squash and onion.

Mix together in a large bowl or baking pan.

Add the garlic, eggs, flour, salt and pepper; mix thoroughly.

Pour oil to 1/2 inch deep in a large skillet; heat over medium-high heat to 350 degrees.

Working in batches, slide 2-3 tablespoons of batter for each pancake into the hot oil; fry on both sides until golden brown, turning once, about 4 minutes on first side, then 2-3 minutes on second side.

Transfer to paper towels to drain. Repeat with remaining batter.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving263
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated0.8g3.8%
Cholesterol48mg16%
Protein7g15%
Carbs47g16%
Vitamin A173µg19%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.8%
Vitamin B60.7mg54.8%
Vitamin C50mg56%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.7%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium57mg6%
Fiber6g23%
Folate (food)57µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)57µg14%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium65mg15%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus172mg25%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium1040mg22%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.5%
Sodium679mg28%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.4%
Water229gN/A
Zinc1mg8.8%
Tags
best recipes
butternut squash
hanukkah
potatoes
zucchini
mixed vegetable levivot