mixed vegetable levivot

Fry these mixed vegetable fritters made of squash, potatoes, onions and zucchini in batches, six minutes a batch.
This recipe by Ayelet Danino appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 9 Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled, about 3 1/3 pounds
- 1 1/2 medium zucchini, unpeeled
- 2 Cups butternut squash, peeled, cut into half-inch cubes
- 1 large yellow onion
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 2/3 Cups plus 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 Tablespoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- Vegetable oil
Directions
Using the large side of a box grater or a food processor fitted with a shredding disc, grate the potatoes, zucchini, squash and onion.
Mix together in a large bowl or baking pan.
Add the garlic, eggs, flour, salt and pepper; mix thoroughly.
Pour oil to 1/2 inch deep in a large skillet; heat over medium-high heat to 350 degrees.
Working in batches, slide 2-3 tablespoons of batter for each pancake into the hot oil; fry on both sides until golden brown, turning once, about 4 minutes on first side, then 2-3 minutes on second side.
Transfer to paper towels to drain. Repeat with remaining batter.