mini spinach quiches

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lightly spray a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick spray and set aside.

Thaw frozen pie crusts, remove from tins and roll out on a floured surface.

Use a biscuit cutter to cut 1 1/2 to 2-inch circles from the crust dough.

Place crust dough in each muffin cup, pressing into the bottom and sides of each muffin cup.

Cook turkey bacon in a medium skillet over medium-high heat until crisp.

Drain and cool on a paper towel.

Crumble bacon when completely cooled.

In the same skillet, saute spinach and garlic clove until spinach is wilted, approximately five minutes, drain and set aside.

Using the same skillet, saute onion until it begins to soften, approximately three to five minutes, drain and set aside.

Mix eggs, milk, cheese, bacon and salt until well combined.

Stir into spinach and add onions.

Mix well.

Spoon egg and spinach mixture into each muffin cup, filling about 2/3 full.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until quiches are puffy and golden brown.

Remove and cool on a wire rack before serving.