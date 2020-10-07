  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mini Spinach Quiches

October 7, 2020
The same great taste of regular quiche, only smaller
mini spinach quiches
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

These mini quiches make for a great party appetizer or teeny tiny snack. 

This recipe is courtesy of Eggland's Best.

Ready in
50 m
15 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
247
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 Eggland's Best eggs
  • 2 frozen pie crusts, thawed
  • 4 slices turkey bacon
  • 1/4 Cup skim milk
  • 1/2 Cup low-fat mozzarella cheese, part skim, shredded
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 10 Ounces fresh spinach
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1/4 Vidalia onion, chopped

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lightly spray a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick spray and set aside.

Thaw frozen pie crusts, remove from tins and roll out on a floured surface.

Use a biscuit cutter to cut 1 1/2 to 2-inch circles from the crust dough.

Place crust dough in each muffin cup, pressing into the bottom and sides of each muffin cup.

Cook turkey bacon in a medium skillet over medium-high heat until crisp.

Drain and cool on a paper towel.

Crumble bacon when completely cooled.

In the same skillet, saute spinach and garlic clove until spinach is wilted, approximately five minutes, drain and set aside.

Using the same skillet, saute onion until it begins to soften, approximately three to five minutes, drain and set aside.

Mix eggs, milk, cheese, bacon and salt until well combined.

Stir into spinach and add onions.

Mix well.

Spoon egg and spinach mixture into each muffin cup, filling about 2/3 full.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until quiches are puffy and golden brown.

Remove and cool on a wire rack before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving247
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar0.9gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol68mg23%
Protein7g14%
Carbs22g7%
Vitamin A163µg18%
Vitamin B120.3µg12.1%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.6%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.7%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.5%
Vitamin K114µg95%
Calcium114mg11%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)58µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)68µg17%
Folic acid7µgN/A
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium28mg7%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.4%
Phosphorus121mg17%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium224mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg13.9%
Sodium332mg14%
Water60gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.5%
