Whether as an appetizer for a group or as a light solo snack, this Mediterranean white bean bruschetta recipe will surely brighten anyone's day.
Ingredients
- 1 loaf French bread
- 6 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 can (15 ounces) cannellini beans, drained, rinsed and coarsely chopped
- 3 to 4 medium ripe tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped (2 cups)
- 1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Mediterranean Spiced Sea Salt, divided
- 30 large basil leaves
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Slice bread on the diagonal into 30 (1/2-inch thick) slices.
Brush with 4 tablespoons of the oil. Place bread slices on baking sheet.
Bake 8 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely on wire rack
Place beans, tomatoes, remaining 2 tablespoons oil, vinegar and 1 teaspoon of the spiced sea salt in medium bowl; mix until well blended
To serve, place a basil leaf on each bread slice. Top each with about 1 tablespoon bean mixture. Sprinkle all lightly with remaining 1/2 teaspoon spiced sea salt
Servings15
Calories Per Serving138
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated0.9g4.4%
Protein4g9%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A11µg1%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium35mg4%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)33µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)56µg14%
Folic acid13µgN/A
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium24mg6%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus52mg7%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium199mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg7.7%
Sodium176mg7%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.7%
Water46gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.2%