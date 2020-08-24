Mediterranean White Bean Bruschetta

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Slice bread on the diagonal into 30 (1/2-inch thick) slices.

Brush with 4 tablespoons of the oil. Place bread slices on baking sheet.

Bake 8 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely on wire rack

Place beans, tomatoes, remaining 2 tablespoons oil, vinegar and 1 teaspoon of the spiced sea salt in medium bowl; mix until well blended

To serve, place a basil leaf on each bread slice. Top each with about 1 tablespoon bean mixture. Sprinkle all lightly with remaining 1/2 teaspoon spiced sea salt