Mediterranean Shrimp with Penne

Cook pasta in large saucepan as directed on package, adding shrimp and broccoli during the last 3 minutes of cooking.

Drain well.

Bring half-and-half to simmer in same saucepan on medium heat.

Reduce heat to medium-low.

Add cream cheese, Seasonings and salt; whisk until cheese is melted and sauce is well blended.

Return pasta, shrimp and broccoli to saucepan; toss gently to coat well.

Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Serve immediately.