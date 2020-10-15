Mediterranean Shrimp with Penne

October 15, 2020 | 2:50pm
Prepare this seafood dinner for six in a single pot. Sprinkle the finished product with grated parmesan cheese if desired.
Courtesy of McCormick
6
Servings
318
Calories Per Serving
Ready in25 m
10 m(prepare time)
15 m(cook time)
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces penne pasta
- 1 Pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 Cups fresh or frozen small broccoli florets
- 1 Cup half-and-half
- 4 Ounces (1/2 package) cream cheese, cubed
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Perfect Pinch® Natural Roasted Garlic & Bell Pepper Seasoning
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Perfect Pinch® Italian Seasoning
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
Directions
Cook pasta in large saucepan as directed on package, adding shrimp and broccoli during the last 3 minutes of cooking.
Drain well.
Bring half-and-half to simmer in same saucepan on medium heat.
Reduce heat to medium-low.
Add cream cheese, Seasonings and salt; whisk until cheese is melted and sauce is well blended.
Return pasta, shrimp and broccoli to saucepan; toss gently to coat well.
Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.
Serve immediately.
Total Fat13g19%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated7g34%
Cholesterol131mg44%
Protein18g36%
Carbs33g11%
Vitamin A177µg20%
Vitamin B121µg42%
Vitamin B60.2mg18%
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.8%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium126mg13%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)38µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)38µg10%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium48mg12%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus327mg47%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium311mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10.8%
Sodium521mg22%
Water125gN/A
Zinc2mg15%