Meatloaf Sliders

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

In a medium bowl, combine egg, milk, bread crumbs, parsley, basil, salt, and pepper. Add ground beef and combine using your hands until all ingredients are well mixed.

Transfer beef mixture to a mini loaf pan. Loaf pan will be full. Place a baking sheet on the oven rack under the loaf pan in case any fat runs out.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until meatloaf is cooked through. Remove from oven and pour off any excess fat.

Allow meatloaf to cool to room temperature. Remove meatloaf from pan and cut into 12 even slices.

Slice KING’S HAWAIIAN rolls in half horizontally, place meatloaf slices and top with HEINZ ketchup.

Separate sliders and serve.