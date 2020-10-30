Meatloaf Casserole

Meatloaf is an iconic family dish that is loved by many. This recipe turns the savory dish into a hearty casserole and tops it off with creamy mashed potatoes.
Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Vegetable Soup
- 1 can Campbell’s® Condensed Golden Mushroom Soup
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Cups water
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 3/4 Cups milk
- 2 Cups instant mashed potato flakes or buds
Directions
Cook the beef and garlic in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat until the beef is well browned, stirring often to separate meat. Pour off any fat.
Stir the beef, vegetable soup, 1/2 can mushroom soup and Worcestershire in a 3-quart shallow baking dish.
Heat the remaining soup, water and butter in a 2-quart saucepan over medium-high heat to a boil. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Stir in the milk. Slowly stir in the potatoes. Spoon the potatoes over the beef mixture.
Bake at 400°F. for 20 minutes or until the potatoes are lightly browned.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving593
Total Fat40g61%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated16g82%
Cholesterol109mg36%
Protein25g51%
Carbs33g11%
Vitamin A220µg24%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.7mg51.5%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.9µg5.8%
Vitamin E2mg16%
Vitamin K14µg12%
Calcium135mg14%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)35µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)38µg10%
Folic acid2µgN/A
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium64mg15%
Monounsaturated14gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg47%
Phosphorus344mg49%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium1106mg24%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg28.9%
Sodium814mg34%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.8%
Trans2gN/A
Water461gN/A
Zinc6mg52%