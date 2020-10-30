Meatloaf Casserole

Cook the beef and garlic in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat until the beef is well browned, stirring often to separate meat. Pour off any fat.

Stir the beef, vegetable soup, 1/2 can mushroom soup and Worcestershire in a 3-quart shallow baking dish.

Heat the remaining soup, water and butter in a 2-quart saucepan over medium-high heat to a boil. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Stir in the milk. Slowly stir in the potatoes. Spoon the potatoes over the beef mixture.

Bake at 400°F. for 20 minutes or until the potatoes are lightly browned.