4.5
2 ratings

Gluten-Free Breakfast Sandwiches

February 28, 2020
A freezer-friendly take on the best grab and go meal out there
Gluten-Free Breakfast Sandwiches
Whether your grabbing them from your local bodega or whipping them up daily, the time and money it takes to indulge in one of breakfast's finest options can add up. If you're looking for something cheap, quick and delicious, try this recipe for gluten-free breakfast sandwiches with scrambled eggs and melted cheese. You can make a big batch ahead of a busy week and store them in your freezer for a convenient and comforting meal. 

Ready in
30 m
5 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
353
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 6 gluten-free flaxseed English muffins
  • 6 slices of cheddar cheese
  • 10 eggs
  • 1/3 Cup milk
  • salt and pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 375. 

Whisk eggs, milk, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

Spray an 8x8 square pan with nonstick, then pour eggs in. Bake for 20-25 minutes.

After baking, turn egg sheet out onto a cutting board, and use a circular cutter, like a mason jar, to make circles. 

Build your sandwiches: Bread, egg, cheese, bread.

Wrap in plastic and freeze.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving353
Total Fat18g28%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated8g40%
Cholesterol297mg99%
Protein21g42%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A195µg22%
Vitamin B120.9µg39.4%
Vitamin B60.2mg14.7%
Vitamin D72IU100%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium348mg35%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)64µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)88µg22%
Folic acid14µgN/A
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium39mg9%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus348mg50%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium251mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg49.2%
Sodium489mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.1%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water101gN/A
Zinc3mg23%
