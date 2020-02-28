Whether your grabbing them from your local bodega or whipping them up daily, the time and money it takes to indulge in one of breakfast's finest options can add up. If you're looking for something cheap, quick and delicious, try this recipe for gluten-free breakfast sandwiches with scrambled eggs and melted cheese. You can make a big batch ahead of a busy week and store them in your freezer for a convenient and comforting meal.
Recipe courtesy of Happy Money Saver
Ingredients
- 6 gluten-free flaxseed English muffins
- 6 slices of cheddar cheese
- 10 eggs
- 1/3 Cup milk
- salt and pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 375.
Whisk eggs, milk, salt, and pepper in a bowl.
Spray an 8x8 square pan with nonstick, then pour eggs in. Bake for 20-25 minutes.
After baking, turn egg sheet out onto a cutting board, and use a circular cutter, like a mason jar, to make circles.
Build your sandwiches: Bread, egg, cheese, bread.
Wrap in plastic and freeze.