Mac and Cheese Casserole Cups

There's nothing better than a fork full of gooey mac and cheese. This creation takes the same delicious recipe and puts it in a cup.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups skim milk
- 2 1/2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 6 Ounces (1 1/2 cups) reduced-fat, mild shredded Cheddar cheese
- 3/4 Cups light shredded Mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 8 Ounces elbow macaroni, cooked and drained
Directions
Preheat oven to 350ºF.
In medium saucepan, slowly add 1 cup of milk to flour, stirring constantly until all lumps have dissolved.
Add the remaining milk, stirring thoroughly.
Place on stove and simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens.
Add 1 cup of the Cheddar, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese; stir until blended.
Add macaroni, stirring gently to coat well.
Line muffin tin with paper muffin cups and place one scoop of mac and cheese mixture into each muffin cup.
Top with reserved 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar.
Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown.
Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving347
Total Fat16g25%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated10g48%
Cholesterol52mg17%
Protein21g42%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A250µg28%
Vitamin B120.8µg34.5%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.6%
Vitamin C0.9mg1%
Vitamin D1µg9%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.9%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium589mg59%
Fiber1g3.9%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)25µg6%
Folic acid4µgN/A
Iron0.7mg3.8%
Magnesium41mg10%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg4.8%
Phosphorus415mg59%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium263mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg26.7%
Sodium488mg20%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water110gN/A
Zinc2mg22%