4.5
2 ratings

Lemonada

October 8, 2020 | 1:08pm
A sweet summery cocktail
Lemonada
Photo courtesy of Don Julio

This refreshing lemon and mint cocktail was created by mixologist Ben Scorah. It's perfect for when you're in the mood for something a little more interesting.

Recipe courtesy of Don Julio.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce Don Julio Blanco tequila
  • 3 Ounces cold water
  • 3/4 Ounces fresh lemon juice (or 1 whole lemon)
  • 8 to 10 fresh mint leaves
  • 1 to 2 Teaspoon sugar
  • 10 to 15 ice cubes

Directions

With a knife, roughly remove all the skin and white pith from the lemon and add to the blender.

Add the mint and sugar and pulse a few times until the mint leaves are well chopped.

Add the Don Julio Blanco and cold water and pulse again to mix (taste and add more sugar if necessary).

Add the ice cubes and pulse a few more times (to break up the ice) and then process until the whole cocktail gets slushy.

Pour into your favorite glass, garnish with a fresh mint sprig and enjoy.

best recipes
Cocktail
lemon
mint
tequila
lemonada