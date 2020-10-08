With a knife, roughly remove all the skin and white pith from the lemon and add to the blender.

Add the mint and sugar and pulse a few times until the mint leaves are well chopped.

Add the Don Julio Blanco and cold water and pulse again to mix (taste and add more sugar if necessary).

Add the ice cubes and pulse a few more times (to break up the ice) and then process until the whole cocktail gets slushy.

Pour into your favorite glass, garnish with a fresh mint sprig and enjoy.