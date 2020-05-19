Layered Tropical Fruit Smoothie

Pineapple, mango and strawberries and matcha make this healthy smoothie.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup frozen Dole Tropical Gold Pineapple Chunks
- 1 1/2 Cup frozen banana slices, divided
- 1/2 Cup baby spinach leaves
- 10 Tablespoons almond or soy milk, divided
- 1 Teaspoon matcha green tea powder
- 1/2 Cup frozen Dole Whole or Sliced Strawberries
- 1 Cup vanilla Greek yogurt, divided
- 1/2 Cup frozen Dole Mango Chunks
Directions
Combine pineapple, 1/2 cup banana slices, spinach, 6 tablespoons milk and matcha powder in blender. Cover; blend until smooth, scraping down sides if necessary. Transfer mixture to bowl and clean blender.
Combine strawberries, 1/2 cup yogurt, 1/2 cup banana slices, and 2 tablespoons milk in blender. Cover; blend until smooth, scraping down sides if necessary. Transfer mixture to bowl and clean blender.
Combine mango, 1/2 cup yogurt, 1/2 cup banana slices, and 2 tablespoons milk in blender. Cover; blend until smooth, scraping down sides if necessary.
Layer smoothie mixtures by spooning green mixture into glasses. Decorate inside glass with additional sliced strawberries. Spoon pink mixture on top and follow with a layer of yellow mixture. Garnish with granola and fruit, if desired.