Layered Tropical Fruit Smoothie

Combine pineapple, 1/2 cup banana slices, spinach, 6 tablespoons milk and matcha powder in blender. Cover; blend until smooth, scraping down sides if necessary. Transfer mixture to bowl and clean blender.

Combine strawberries, 1/2 cup yogurt, 1/2 cup banana slices, and 2 tablespoons milk in blender. Cover; blend until smooth, scraping down sides if necessary. Transfer mixture to bowl and clean blender.

Combine mango, 1/2 cup yogurt, 1/2 cup banana slices, and 2 tablespoons milk in blender. Cover; blend until smooth, scraping down sides if necessary.

Layer smoothie mixtures by spooning green mixture into glasses. Decorate inside glass with additional sliced strawberries. Spoon pink mixture on top and follow with a layer of yellow mixture. Garnish with granola and fruit, if desired.