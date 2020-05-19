  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Layered Tropical Fruit Smoothie

May 19, 2020
A delicious smoothie with layers of pineapple, mango and strawberries
Nataliya Arzamasova/Shutterstock

Pineapple, mango and strawberries and matcha make this healthy smoothie.

This recipe is courtesy of Dole.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
382
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup frozen Dole Tropical Gold Pineapple Chunks
  • 1 1/2 Cup frozen banana slices, divided
  • 1/2 Cup baby spinach leaves
  • 10 Tablespoons almond or soy milk, divided
  • 1 Teaspoon matcha green tea powder
  • 1/2 Cup frozen Dole Whole or Sliced Strawberries
  • 1 Cup vanilla Greek yogurt, divided
  • 1/2 Cup frozen Dole Mango Chunks

Directions

Combine pineapple, 1/2 cup banana slices, spinach, 6 tablespoons milk and matcha powder in blender. Cover; blend until smooth, scraping down sides if necessary. Transfer mixture to bowl and clean blender.

Combine strawberries, 1/2 cup yogurt, 1/2 cup banana slices, and 2 tablespoons milk in blender.  Cover; blend until smooth, scraping down sides if necessary.  Transfer mixture to bowl and clean blender.

Combine mango, 1/2 cup yogurt, 1/2 cup banana slices, and 2 tablespoons milk in blender.  Cover; blend until smooth, scraping down sides if necessary.

Layer smoothie mixtures by spooning green mixture into glasses.  Decorate inside glass with additional sliced strawberries.  Spoon pink mixture on top and follow with a layer of yellow mixture.  Garnish with granola and fruit, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving382
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar41gN/A
Saturated6g32%
Cholesterol27mg9%
Protein16g31%
Carbs62g21%
Vitamin A75µg8%
Vitamin B120.3µg14.1%
Vitamin B60.8mg59%
Vitamin C75mg83%
Vitamin D1µg6.5%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.1%
Vitamin K16µg13%
Calcium209mg21%
Fiber7g26%
Folate (food)78µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)78µg19%
Iron0.9mg5%
Magnesium70mg17%
Monounsaturated0.7gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus121mg17%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium916mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.8%
Sodium105mg4%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.9%
Water302gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.3%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
