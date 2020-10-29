  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Kohlrabi and Squash Gratin

October 29, 2020 | 11:19am
Give me all the potatoes
Kohlrabi and squash gratin
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Gratins typically require precise potato stacking and incredible patience. Not this one. This casual take starts on the stovetop before it is tossed in a baking dish and cooked to bubbly perfection. 

This recipe by Lisa Futterman appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 15 m
30 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
204
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 medium shallot, diced
  • 1 1/2 Cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cayenne or other hot ground chile
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 medium kohlrabi or turnips, peeled and sliced ¼-inch thick
  • 1 large or 2 medium baking potatoes, peeled and sliced ¼-inch thick
  • 1 medium winter squash, peeled, seeded, sliced ¼-inch thick (butternut, kabocha and unpeeled delicata are favorites)
  • 1/4 Cup grated cheese (Parmesan, Romano, Gruyere or a combination)

Directions

Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium high heat; add the shallot.

Cook until soft but not brown.

Add the cream and seasonings; heat to a simmer.

Add the kohlrabi, potatoes and squash; bring back to a simmer.

Cook until the slices are slightly tender, about 3 minutes.

Taste the liquid for seasoning, then transfer the entire contents of the pan to a 3-quart baking dish.

Press down lightly and top with the cheese. (At this point you can hold the dish at room temp for 1 hour or refrigerate overnight.) 

When you are ready, bake in a 350 degree oven until bubbly, brown and the vegetables are tender when poked with a knife, 35-45 minutes.

Allow to sit 5-10 minutes before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving204
Total Fat17g26%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated10g52%
Cholesterol58mg19%
Protein3g6%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A183µg20%
Vitamin B60.2mg16.7%
Vitamin C25mg28%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.1%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.1%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium73mg7%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron0.7mg3.9%
Magnesium29mg7%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.2%
Phosphorus83mg12%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium394mg8%
Sodium232mg10%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.8%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water109gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.2%
Tags
best recipes
gratin
potatoes
side dish
squash
Thanksgiving