Kohlrabi and squash gratin

Gratins typically require precise potato stacking and incredible patience. Not this one. This casual take starts on the stovetop before it is tossed in a baking dish and cooked to bubbly perfection.
This recipe by Lisa Futterman appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 medium shallot, diced
- 1 1/2 Cup heavy cream
- 1/2 Teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 1/4 Teaspoon cayenne or other hot ground chile
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 medium kohlrabi or turnips, peeled and sliced ¼-inch thick
- 1 large or 2 medium baking potatoes, peeled and sliced ¼-inch thick
- 1 medium winter squash, peeled, seeded, sliced ¼-inch thick (butternut, kabocha and unpeeled delicata are favorites)
- 1/4 Cup grated cheese (Parmesan, Romano, Gruyere or a combination)
Directions
Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium high heat; add the shallot.
Cook until soft but not brown.
Add the cream and seasonings; heat to a simmer.
Add the kohlrabi, potatoes and squash; bring back to a simmer.
Cook until the slices are slightly tender, about 3 minutes.
Taste the liquid for seasoning, then transfer the entire contents of the pan to a 3-quart baking dish.
Press down lightly and top with the cheese. (At this point you can hold the dish at room temp for 1 hour or refrigerate overnight.)
When you are ready, bake in a 350 degree oven until bubbly, brown and the vegetables are tender when poked with a knife, 35-45 minutes.
Allow to sit 5-10 minutes before serving.