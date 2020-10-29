Kohlrabi and squash gratin

Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium high heat; add the shallot.

Cook until soft but not brown.

Add the cream and seasonings; heat to a simmer.

Add the kohlrabi, potatoes and squash; bring back to a simmer.

Cook until the slices are slightly tender, about 3 minutes.

Taste the liquid for seasoning, then transfer the entire contents of the pan to a 3-quart baking dish.

Press down lightly and top with the cheese. (At this point you can hold the dish at room temp for 1 hour or refrigerate overnight.)

When you are ready, bake in a 350 degree oven until bubbly, brown and the vegetables are tender when poked with a knife, 35-45 minutes.

Allow to sit 5-10 minutes before serving.