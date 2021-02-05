Jamaican Curry Sauce

Step 1: In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add the finely chopped shallots, garlic and thyme and cook for 2 minutes.

Step 2: Add 4 tablespoons curry powder and cook for another 2 minutes, just lighting toasting the mix.

Step 3: Add 1 quart vegetable stock and bring to a boil. Lower to a simmer. Once the mixture has reduced and halved, about 1 hour, add 2 cans coconut milk and stir to combine.

Step 4: Remove from heat, and season with salt and pepper to taste.