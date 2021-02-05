Jamaican Curry Sauce

Courtesy of KOKOMO
This deeply fragrant and flavorful curry sauce is straight from Kevol Graham of Brooklyn's KOKOMO. While the restaurant serves a version of this curry with lentil meatballs for a vegan-friendly dish, it will pair with with just about any protein you desire.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 2 shallots, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme, finely chopped
- 1/4 Cup Jamaican curry (preferably Grace brand), or to taste
- 1 quart vegetable stock
- 2 cans coconut milk
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add the finely chopped shallots, garlic and thyme and cook for 2 minutes.
Step 2: Add 4 tablespoons curry powder and cook for another 2 minutes, just lighting toasting the mix.
Step 3: Add 1 quart vegetable stock and bring to a boil. Lower to a simmer. Once the mixture has reduced and halved, about 1 hour, add 2 cans coconut milk and stir to combine.
Step 4: Remove from heat, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving500
Total Fat50g77%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated40g100%
Protein6g13%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A12µg1%
Vitamin B60.2mg15.5%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin E2mg15%
Vitamin K15µg12%
Calcium107mg11%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)45µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)45µg11%
Iron9mg50%
Magnesium128mg30%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus252mg36%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium684mg15%
Sodium1122mg47%
Water407gN/A
Zinc2mg15%