4.5
2 ratings

Jamaican Curry Sauce

February 5, 2021 | 11:52am
By
From KOKOMO in Brooklyn
Courtesy of KOKOMO

This deeply fragrant and flavorful curry sauce is straight from Kevol Graham of Brooklyn's KOKOMO. While the restaurant serves a version of this curry with lentil meatballs for a vegan-friendly dish, it will pair with with just about any protein you desire.

This recipe is courtesy of KOKOMO.

Ready in
1 h 5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
4
Servings
500
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 2 shallots, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme, finely chopped
  • 1/4 Cup Jamaican curry (preferably Grace brand), or to taste
  • 1 quart vegetable stock
  • 2 cans coconut milk
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add the finely chopped shallots, garlic and thyme and cook for 2 minutes.

Step 2: Add 4 tablespoons curry powder and cook for another 2 minutes, just lighting toasting the mix.

Step 3: Add 1 quart vegetable stock and bring to a boil. Lower to a simmer. Once the mixture has reduced and halved, about 1 hour, add 2 cans coconut milk and stir to combine.

Step 4: Remove from heat, and season with salt and pepper to taste. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving500
Total Fat50g77%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated40g100%
Protein6g13%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A12µg1%
Vitamin B60.2mg15.5%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin E2mg15%
Vitamin K15µg12%
Calcium107mg11%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)45µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)45µg11%
Iron9mg50%
Magnesium128mg30%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus252mg36%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium684mg15%
Sodium1122mg47%
Water407gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
Tags
best recipes
coconut milk
Curry
vegan
caribbean food
Jamaican Curry Sauce
coconut curry sauce
curry sauce