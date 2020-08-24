Italian Style Soup with Turkey Sausage

August 24, 2020
Loaded with vegetables, pasta, and beans, this Italian style soup turns from a side to full entree thanks to the addition of sweet or hot Italian-style turkey sausage.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 8 Ounces sweet or hot Italian-style turkey sausage, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices
- 1/2 Cup chopped onion
- 1 can (32 ounces) reduced sodium chicken broth
- 1 can (15 1/2 ounces) red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) no salt added diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Oregano Leaves
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Rosemary Leaves, finely crushed
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Thyme Leaves
- 1 package (6 ounces) baby spinach, leaves
- 1/2 Cup uncooked small pasta, such as mini bowties or elbows
Directions
Heat oil in large saucepan on medium heat. Add sausage; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes longer or until onion is tender and sausage is browned.
Pour chicken broth, beans and tomatoes into saucepan. Stir in oregano, rosemary and thyme. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes.
Stir in spinach and pasta. Return to boil on medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes or until pasta is tender.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving177
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated0.9g4.7%
Cholesterol21mg7%
Protein13g27%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A114µg13%
Vitamin B120.4µg18.2%
Vitamin B60.3mg19.3%
Vitamin C15mg16%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K106µg88%
Calcium90mg9%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)69µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)69µg17%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium50mg12%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg19%
Phosphorus172mg25%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium572mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.9%
Sodium634mg26%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg32%
Water246gN/A
Zinc2mg15%