Instant Pot Quiche Lorraine

Take a bowl, add eggs, salt, pepper and milk. Whisk them well.

Add mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and sausages in baking quiche mould.

Pour the egg mixture on the top of the mould.

Add sausages slices, parmesan cheese for garnishing on the top of it.

Turn on the instant pot and pour 1½ cups of water in it.

Place the trivet in the instant pot and quiche mould on the trivet.

Lock the lid of the instant pot.

Set the instant pot to “Manual” at high pressure for 20 minutes, leave it aside for 10 minutes and release the pressure naturally through steam vent.

Serve hot and enjoy.