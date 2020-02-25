  1. Home


Instant Pot Quiche Lorraine

February 25, 2020
A delicious and flaky retro breakfast dish
Instant Pot Quiche Lorraine
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Your family will fall in love with this easy Instant Pot recipe for homemade quiche Lorraine. Stuffed with fluffy eggs, melted cheese, vegetables and meat, it's the perfect recipe for a warm and hearty breakfast.

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
245
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 12 large eggs
  • 1/2 Cup milk
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground pepper
  • 2 Cups chicken sausage, chopped
  • 1 Cup bell peppers, diced
  • 1 Cup mushrooms
  • 3 green onions, sliced
  • 2 Tablespoons bacon, crumbled
  • 1/4 Cup parmesan cheese, shredded
  • 4 sausage slices

Directions

Take a bowl, add eggs, salt, pepper and milk. Whisk them well.

Add mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and sausages in baking quiche mould.

Pour the egg mixture on the top of the mould.

Add sausages slices, parmesan cheese for garnishing on the top of it.

Turn on the instant pot and pour 1½ cups of water in it.

Place the trivet in the instant pot and quiche mould on the trivet.

Lock the lid of the instant pot.

Set the instant pot to “Manual” at high pressure for 20 minutes, leave it aside for 10 minutes and release the pressure naturally through steam vent.

Serve hot and enjoy. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving245
Total Fat16g25%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated6g28%
Cholesterol397mg100%
Protein19g38%
Carbs5g2%
Vitamin A224µg25%
Vitamin B121µg49%
Vitamin B60.3mg25.8%
Vitamin C33mg37%
Vitamin D101IU100%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K17µg14%
Calcium154mg15%
Fiber0.9g3.7%
Folate (food)67µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)68µg17%
Folic acid0.5µgN/A
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus302mg43%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium332mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg48.4%
Sodium446mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.8%
Water149gN/A
Zinc2mg18%
