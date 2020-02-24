Perfectly Cooked Eggs

Need a quick and healthy breakfast? This Instant Pot recipe for hard-cooked eggs is the perfect addition to breakfast for a family on the go. By steaming eggs in the shell in your Instant Pot, you can cook them any way you like them — soft, medium or hard — without worrying about overcooking.
Recipe courtesy of Instant Pot
Ingredients
- 1 Cup water
- 1-6 eggs, large or jumbo
Directions
Pour the water into the Instant Pot. Place a steamer basket or the trivet in the pot.
Carefully arrange eggs in the steamer basket. Secure the lid on the pot. Close the pressure-release valve.
For soft-cooked eggs, select manual and cook at low pressure for 3 minutes. When cooking time is complete, use a natural release to depressurize. (For medium-cooked eggs, cook for 4 minutes; for hardcooked eggs, cook for 5 minutes.)
Remove the lid from the pot and gently place eggs in a bowl of cool water for 1 minute to serve warm.