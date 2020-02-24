Perfectly Cooked Eggs

Pour the water into the Instant Pot. Place a steamer basket or the trivet in the pot.

Carefully arrange eggs in the steamer basket. Secure the lid on the pot. Close the pressure-release valve.

For soft-cooked eggs, select manual and cook at low pressure for 3 minutes. When cooking time is complete, use a natural release to depressurize. (For medium-cooked eggs, cook for 4 minutes; for hardcooked eggs, cook for 5 minutes.)

Remove the lid from the pot and gently place eggs in a bowl of cool water for 1 minute to serve warm.