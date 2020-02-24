  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Perfectly Cooked Eggs

February 24, 2020 | 1:07pm
An Instant Pot recipe that helps you make flawless hard-cooked eggs every time
Perfectly Cooked Eggs
Photo courtesy of Instant Pot

Need a quick and healthy breakfast? This Instant Pot recipe for hard-cooked eggs is the perfect addition to breakfast for a family on the go. By steaming eggs in the shell in your Instant Pot, you can cook them any way you like them — soft, medium or hard — without worrying about overcooking. 

Recipe courtesy of Instant Pot

Ready in
8-10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
3-5 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
125
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup water
  • 1-6 eggs, large or jumbo

Directions

Pour the water into the Instant Pot. Place a steamer basket or the trivet in the pot.

Carefully arrange eggs in the steamer basket. Secure the lid on the pot. Close the pressure-release valve.

For soft-cooked eggs, select manual and cook at low pressure for 3 minutes. When cooking time is complete, use a natural release to depressurize. (For medium-cooked eggs, cook for 4 minutes; for hardcooked eggs, cook for 5 minutes.)

Remove the lid from the pot and gently place eggs in a bowl of cool water for 1 minute to serve warm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving125
Total Fat8g13%
Sugar0.3gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol326mg100%
Protein11g22%
Carbs0.6g0.2%
Vitamin A140µg16%
Vitamin B120.8µg32.4%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.4%
Vitamin D72IU100%
Vitamin E0.9mg6.1%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.2%
Calcium53mg5%
Folate (food)41µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)41µg10%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium12mg3%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Phosphorus173mg25%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium121mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.8%
Sodium129mg5%
Water185gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
