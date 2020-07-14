July 14, 2020 | 5:21pm
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Meatloaf is a classic dish that you've likely had at some point during your childhood. Well now it's making a comeback with this easy Instant Pot meatloaf recipe.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Cup tomato sauce
- 1 egg
- 1 large onion sliced
- to taste black pepper
- to taste salt
Directions
Grind together ground beef, onions, salt, black pepper and egg in a grinder.
Mold the ground mixture into loaves-like shape.
Put the olive oil and meat loaves in the Instant Pot and select “Sauté”.
Sauté for 2 minutes on each side and add tomato sauce.
Set the Instant Pot to “Manual” mode for 8 minutes at high pressure.
Release the pressure naturally and dish out in a serving bowl.
Servings3
Calories Per Serving486
Total Fat36g56%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated13g63%
Cholesterol161mg54%
Protein29g59%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin A47µg5%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.7mg50.4%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.9%
Vitamin E2mg15%
Vitamin K9µg8%
Calcium62mg6%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)34µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)34µg9%
Iron4mg23%
Magnesium46mg11%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg45%
Phosphorus305mg44%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium756mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg27.8%
Sodium704mg29%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.5%
Trans2gN/A
Water224gN/A
Zinc7mg62%