Instant Pot Meatloaf

Grind together ground beef, onions, salt, black pepper and egg in a grinder.

Mold the ground mixture into loaves-like shape.

Put the olive oil and meat loaves in the Instant Pot and select “Sauté”.

Sauté for 2 minutes on each side and add tomato sauce.

Set the Instant Pot to “Manual” mode for 8 minutes at high pressure.

Release the pressure naturally and dish out in a serving bowl.