Instant Pot Herbed Garlic Butter Beef Steak

April 9, 2020
Use a pressure cooker and add garlic, butter, rosemary and thyme to make an aromatic and flavorful steak dinner.
This recipe is courtesy of Corrie Cooks.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds beef top sirloin steaks
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 Cup butter
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 3 thyme sprigs
- 2 rosemary sprigs
- Black pepper, to taste
- Salt, to taste
- 1/2 Cup beef broth
Directions
Put the butter and garlic cloves in the Instant Pot and select “Sauté”.
Sauté for 45 seconds and add beef top sirloin steaks and herb sprigs.
Sauté for 5 minutes and add salt, black pepper, garlic powder and broth.
Set the Instant Pot to “Manual” mode for 13 minutes at high pressure.
Release the pressure naturally and serve hot.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving404
Total Fat29g45%
Sugar0.1gN/A
Saturated14g68%
Cholesterol138mg46%
Protein31g62%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A71µg8%
Vitamin B122µg71%
Vitamin B60.9mg66.7%
Vitamin C3mg4%
Vitamin D6IU38%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.3%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium60mg6%
Fiber0.7g2.7%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium38mg9%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)10mg62%
Phosphorus291mg42%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium548mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.5%
Sodium435mg18%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water122gN/A
Zinc6mg50%