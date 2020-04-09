  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Herbed Garlic Butter Beef Steak

April 9, 2020
This pressure cooker steak makes dinner easy
Instant Pot Herbed Garlic Butter Beef Steak

Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Use a pressure cooker and add garlic, butter, rosemary and thyme to make an aromatic and flavorful steak dinner.

This recipe is courtesy of Corrie Cooks.

Ready in
25 m
5 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
404
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Easy Instant Pot Breakfast Recipes
15 Instant Pot Desserts Perfect for Winter Recipes
Instant Pot for Beginners: 20 Essential Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds beef top sirloin steaks
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 Cup butter
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 3 thyme sprigs
  • 2 rosemary sprigs
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1/2 Cup beef broth

Directions

Put the butter and garlic cloves in the Instant Pot and select “Sauté”.

Sauté for 45 seconds and add beef top sirloin steaks and herb sprigs.

Sauté for 5 minutes and add salt, black pepper, garlic powder and broth.

Set the Instant Pot to “Manual” mode for 13 minutes at high pressure.

Release the pressure naturally and serve hot.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving404
Total Fat29g45%
Sugar0.1gN/A
Saturated14g68%
Cholesterol138mg46%
Protein31g62%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A71µg8%
Vitamin B122µg71%
Vitamin B60.9mg66.7%
Vitamin C3mg4%
Vitamin D6IU38%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.3%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium60mg6%
Fiber0.7g2.7%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium38mg9%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)10mg62%
Phosphorus291mg42%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium548mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.5%
Sodium435mg18%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water122gN/A
Zinc6mg50%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
steak
steak recipes
Instant Pot
garlic steak