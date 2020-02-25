Instant Pot Egg Bites

Prep: Chop your favorite mix-ins. Using a fork or an electric egg whisk, beat the eggs, milk, salt and pepper.

After beating the eggs, divide them evenly in the Silicone Cupcake Molds or the Silicone Molds for Egg Bites leaving 1/4 inch from the top, since the egg muffins will rise. Top with your favorite mix-ins.

Turn on Instant Pot. Pour 1 cup water in the Inner pot. Place the cupcake molds on the trivet and carefully lower it in the inner pot. Close the lid. Set the vent to Sealing in Duo models. Cook on Manual or Pressure cook for 5 minutes.

After cooking time is done, manually release pressure (QR) by turning the pressure valve to 'Venting' position in DUO, or by pushing down the pressure valve in ULTRA models. Open the lid after the pin drops. Carefully remove the trivet. Wait 30-45 seconds and then invert the egg mold into a plate. This allows for an easy release of the egg bites.