Instant Pot BBQ Asian-Style Chicken Wings

Pour soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, ginger, garlic, sriracha sauce, sliced onion and black pepper in a bowl. Mix well.

Add Chicken wings to the sauce and marinated for 1 hour.

Put the chicken wings with the sauce in the Instant Pot.

Cook at high pressure for 10 minutes.

After cooking ends, wait for a natural pressure release.

Serve your chicken wings hot with your favorite sauce!