Instant Pot BBQ Asian-Style Chicken Wings

July 23, 2020 | 3:14pm
Courtesy of Corrie Cooks
These Instant Pot barbecue wings take just two minutes to prepare and 14 minutes to cook. You'll be chowing down in no time.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Ingredients
- 12 pieces chicken wings
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 onion sliced
- 1/2 Cup soy sauce
- 3 Tablespoons sugar
- 2 Tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons sesame oil
- 2 Tablespoons grated ginger
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 Teaspoons sriracha sauce
- 1 Teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Pour soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, ginger, garlic, sriracha sauce, sliced onion and black pepper in a bowl. Mix well.
Add Chicken wings to the sauce and marinated for 1 hour.
Put the chicken wings with the sauce in the Instant Pot.
Cook at high pressure for 10 minutes.
After cooking ends, wait for a natural pressure release.
Serve your chicken wings hot with your favorite sauce!