Instant Pot Banana Bread

Baking bread can be a daunting task, but with this easy Instant Pot recipe, you can have moist and flavorful banana bread in under an hour. Pour yourself a cup of coffee, cut a slice of warm banana bread and relax for a few minutes before a busy day. Flavored with cinnamon, vanilla and ripe bananas, kids will love this delicious treat in their lunch boxes too.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Ingredients
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Cup brown sugar
- 1 Cup water
- 3 ripe bananas, mashed
- 2 eggs
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- pinch of salt
Directions
In a bowl, mix butter and sugar.
Add whisked eggs, vanilla and mashed bananas.
In another bowl, mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.
Add dry ingredients to the first bowl while stirring delicately.
Grease a pan with some more melted butter, then pour the butter.
Cover with foil.
Pour water into your Instant Pot, then correctly position the trivet.
Place your pan onto the trivet.
Cook at high pressure for 45 minutes, then quickly release the pressure.
Let your loaf cool before removing it from the pan.