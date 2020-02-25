  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Banana Bread

February 25, 2020
Baking has never been so easy
Instant Pot Banana Bread
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Baking bread can be a daunting task, but with this easy Instant Pot recipe, you can have moist and flavorful banana bread in under an hour. Pour yourself a cup of coffee, cut a slice of warm banana bread and relax for a few minutes before a busy day. Flavored with cinnamon, vanilla and ripe bananas, kids will love this delicious treat in their lunch boxes too. 

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Ready in
55 m
10 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
239
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Cup brown sugar
  • 1 Cup water
  • 3 ripe bananas, mashed
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • pinch of salt

Directions

In a bowl, mix butter and sugar.

Add whisked eggs, vanilla and mashed bananas.

In another bowl, mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.

Add dry ingredients to the first bowl while stirring delicately.

Grease a pan with some more melted butter, then pour the butter.

Cover with foil.

Pour water into your Instant Pot, then correctly position the trivet.

Place your pan onto the trivet.

Cook at high pressure for 45 minutes, then quickly release the pressure.

Let your loaf cool before removing it from the pan.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving239
Total Fat1g2%
Sugar23gN/A
Saturated0.4g2.2%
Cholesterol40mg13%
Protein5g10%
Carbs52g17%
Vitamin A19µg2%
Vitamin B60.2mg15.3%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D9IU59%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.6%
Vitamin K0.4µg0.4%
Calcium74mg7%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)105µg26%
Folic acid48µgN/A
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium22mg5%
Monounsaturated0.4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus123mg18%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium230mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg18.1%
Sodium104mg4%
Sugars, added18gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg21.9%
Water75gN/A
Zinc0.4mg4%
