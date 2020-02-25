Instant Pot Banana Bread

In a bowl, mix butter and sugar.

Add whisked eggs, vanilla and mashed bananas.

In another bowl, mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.

Add dry ingredients to the first bowl while stirring delicately.

Grease a pan with some more melted butter, then pour the butter.

Cover with foil.

Pour water into your Instant Pot, then correctly position the trivet.

Place your pan onto the trivet.

Cook at high pressure for 45 minutes, then quickly release the pressure.

Let your loaf cool before removing it from the pan.