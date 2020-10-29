Hot Sausage Casserole

October 29, 2020 | 4:02pm
This well-seasoned casserole is loaded with hearty ingredients. The hot sausage ups the heat in this flavorful dish with a nice kick.
Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company
Ingredients
- 1 Pound hot Italian pork sausage, casing removed
- 1 large green pepper, chopped (about 1 cup)
- 1 large onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
- 2 stalks celery, chopped (about 1 cup)
- 1 Cup uncooked long grain white rice
- 2 cans (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup
- 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup
Directions
Cook the sausage in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat until it's well browned, stirring often to separate meat. Pour off any fat. Stir the pepper, onion, celery, rice, soups and 1 can of water in the skillet.
Spray a 3-quart casserole with vegetable cooking spray. Spoon the sausage mixture into the casserole. Bake at 400°F. covered for 45 minutes. Remove cover, stir and cook 15 minutes more.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving438
Total Fat25g38%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated7g36%
Cholesterol57mg19%
Protein16g33%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A51µg6%
Vitamin B120.7µg29%
Vitamin B60.3mg22.4%
Vitamin C23mg26%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K19µg16%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)21µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)21µg5%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium33mg8%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg32%
Phosphorus181mg26%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium448mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14%
Sodium1266mg53%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.5%
Water197gN/A
Zinc2mg20%