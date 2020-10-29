Hot Sausage Casserole

Cook the sausage in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat until it's well browned, stirring often to separate meat. Pour off any fat. Stir the pepper, onion, celery, rice, soups and 1 can of water in the skillet.

Spray a 3-quart casserole with vegetable cooking spray. Spoon the sausage mixture into the casserole. Bake at 400°F. covered for 45 minutes. Remove cover, stir and cook 15 minutes more.