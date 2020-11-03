Homemade Wonton Soup

In a medium size bowl, mix together all ingredients except for wonton wrappers and water.

Set up wonton making station with a large baking sheet covered in parchment paper, a bowl filled with water, filling and wonton wrappers.

To make the wontons, lay one wonton wrapper on table. Wet all four edges of the wonton with water, using your finger.

Place 1/2 tablespoon of filling in the center of the wonton. Make sure the filling does not come close to the edges.

Fold wonton in half diagonally to create a triangle, and seal the edges using your fingers. Make sure the edges are sealed tightly.

Fold the two corners in on each other and press gently yet firmly again to seal.

Repeat until all wontons are filled -- recipe should yield about 50 wontons.

To cook the wontons: Bring a pot of water to a rolling boil; add wontons and cook for 5 minutes. Then add to soup. (Broth recipe follows.)

To freeze the wontons: Make sure wontons are on the parchment paper-line baking sheet in one layer. Freeze overnight, then transfer to a gallon bag. To cook frozen wontons, bring pot of water to a rolling boil and cook about 7-10 minutes.