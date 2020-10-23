Hoisin and garlic country ribs with napa cabbage

Ribs and napa cabbage marry in this one-pot meal simmered in flavorful hoisin sauce and garlic.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
If desired, add other vegetables -- such as cooked snow peas or green beans and sliced water chestnuts -- to the finished dish.
Ingredients
- 4 Pounds bone-in country-style pork ribs
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 large sweet onions, halved, cut into wedges
- 1 1/4 Cup chicken broth
- 1/4 each: hoisin sauce, black bean garlic sauce, rice wine or dry vermouth
- 2 Tablespoons light soy sauce
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 piece (1 1/2 inches long) fresh ginger, finely chopped
- 1 medium Chinese napa cabbage or savoy cabbage
- 2 Tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 3 tablespoons cold water
- Cooked rice, for serving
- Chopped cilantro
Directions
Heat oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat.
Add the pork in a single, uncrowded layer.
Cook, turning often and working in batches if needed, until golden on all sides, about 10 minutes.
Transfer to the slow-cooker.
Add the onions to the skillet; cook, stirring, until golden, about 10 minutes.
Add to the slow-cooker.
Set aside.
Mix the broth, hoisin sauce, black bean sauce, wine, soy sauce, garlic and ginger in a bowl.
Add to the slow-cooker.
Cover; cook on high until meat is very tender, about three and a half to four hours.
Cut the cabbage into eight wedges; add to the slow-cooker.
Cover; cook on low (50% power) until cabbage is crisp-tender, about 20 minutes.
Transfer the pork and cabbage to a large platter.
Cover; keep warm.
Stir the dissolved cornstarch into the pan juices; cook on high, stirring, until slightly thickened.
Pour juices over pork and cabbage.
Serve with rice; sprinkle with cilantro.