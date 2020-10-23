Hoisin and garlic country ribs with napa cabbage

Heat oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the pork in a single, uncrowded layer.

Cook, turning often and working in batches if needed, until golden on all sides, about 10 minutes.

Transfer to the slow-cooker.

Add the onions to the skillet; cook, stirring, until golden, about 10 minutes.

Add to the slow-cooker.

Set aside.

Mix the broth, hoisin sauce, black bean sauce, wine, soy sauce, garlic and ginger in a bowl.

Add to the slow-cooker.

Cover; cook on high until meat is very tender, about three and a half to four hours.

Cut the cabbage into eight wedges; add to the slow-cooker.

Cover; cook on low (50% power) until cabbage is crisp-tender, about 20 minutes.

Transfer the pork and cabbage to a large platter.

Cover; keep warm.

Stir the dissolved cornstarch into the pan juices; cook on high, stirring, until slightly thickened.

Pour juices over pork and cabbage.

Serve with rice; sprinkle with cilantro.