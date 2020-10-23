  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Hoisin and Garlic Country Ribs With Napa Cabbage

October 23, 2020
Slow-cooked goodness for winter days
Martin Turzak/Shutterstock

Ribs and napa cabbage marry in this one-pot meal simmered in flavorful hoisin sauce and garlic.

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
4 h 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
6
Servings
751
Calories Per Serving
Notes

If desired, add other vegetables -- such as cooked snow peas or green beans and sliced water chestnuts -- to the finished dish.

Ingredients

  • 4 Pounds bone-in country-style pork ribs
  • 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 large sweet onions, halved, cut into wedges
  • 1 1/4 Cup chicken broth
  • 1/4 each: hoisin sauce, black bean garlic sauce, rice wine or dry vermouth
  • 2 Tablespoons light soy sauce
  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 piece (1 1/2 inches long) fresh ginger, finely chopped
  • 1 medium Chinese napa cabbage or savoy cabbage
  • 2 Tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 3 tablespoons cold water
  • Cooked rice, for serving
  • Chopped cilantro

Directions

Heat oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the pork in a single, uncrowded layer.

Cook, turning often and working in batches if needed, until golden on all sides, about 10 minutes.

Transfer to the slow-cooker.

Add the onions to the skillet; cook, stirring, until golden, about 10 minutes.

Add to the slow-cooker.

Set aside.

Mix the broth, hoisin sauce, black bean sauce, wine, soy sauce, garlic and ginger in a bowl.

Add to the slow-cooker.

Cover; cook on high until meat is very tender, about three and a half to four hours.

Cut the cabbage into eight wedges; add to the slow-cooker.

Cover; cook on low (50% power) until cabbage is crisp-tender, about 20 minutes.

Transfer the pork and cabbage to a large platter.

Cover; keep warm.

Stir the dissolved cornstarch into the pan juices; cook on high, stirring, until slightly thickened.

Pour juices over pork and cabbage.

Serve with rice; sprinkle with cilantro.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving751
Total Fat41g64%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated8g38%
Cholesterol225mg75%
Protein63g100%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A43µg5%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C19mg21%
Vitamin D2µg14%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K41µg35%
Calcium120mg12%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)68µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)68µg17%
Folic acid18µgN/A
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium98mg23%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg69%
Phosphorus678mg97%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium1336mg28%
Riboflavin (B2)0.9mg67.2%
Sodium457mg19%
Thiamin (B1)1mg100%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water449gN/A
Zinc9mg82%
Hoisin and garlic country ribs with napa cabbage