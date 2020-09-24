  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Hearty Turkey & Mashed Potato Bake

September 24, 2020 | 2:34pm
A cheesy and comfy wintertime casserole
Hearty turkey & mashed potato bake

Courtesy of French’s®

Cream of chicken soup, mashed potatoes and leftover turkey give this cheesy casserole an extra homey feel. 

Courtesy of French’s®

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
703
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups hot mashed potatoes
  • 1 Cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 1/3 Cup French's® White Cheddar Crispy Fried Onions
  • 1 1/2 Cup cooked turkey
  • 1 (10 oz.) package frozen mixed vegetables, thawed and drained
  • 1 (10 3/4 ounce) can Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup
  • 3/4 Cups milk

Directions

Heat oven to 375°F.

Combine mashed potatoes, 1/2 cup cheese and 2/3 cup Crispy Fried Onions; mix well.

Spoon potato mixture into greased 2 quart casserole, spreading across bottom and up sides of dish to form a shell.

In large bowl, combine turkey, vegetables, soup and milk; pour into potato shell.

Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes or until heated through.

Top with remaining cheese and onions.

Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving703
Total Fat34g52%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated13g64%
Cholesterol93mg31%
Protein33g66%
Carbs67g22%
Vitamin A388µg43%
Vitamin B121µg45%
Vitamin B60.8mg58%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin D0.9µg6.1%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K15µg12%
Calcium345mg35%
Fiber7g26%
Folate (food)67µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)104µg26%
Folic acid22µgN/A
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium85mg20%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg54%
Phosphorus498mg71%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium1058mg23%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg40.7%
Sodium1564mg65%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg21.1%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water390gN/A
Zinc4mg33%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
casserole
Mashed Potato
Turkey
fried onion
turkey and mashed potato casserole