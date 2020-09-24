Hearty turkey & mashed potato bake

Heat oven to 375°F.

Combine mashed potatoes, 1/2 cup cheese and 2/3 cup Crispy Fried Onions; mix well.

Spoon potato mixture into greased 2 quart casserole, spreading across bottom and up sides of dish to form a shell.

In large bowl, combine turkey, vegetables, soup and milk; pour into potato shell.

Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes or until heated through.

Top with remaining cheese and onions.

Let stand 5 minutes before serving.