Hearty turkey & mashed potato bake

September 24, 2020 | 2:34pm
Cream of chicken soup, mashed potatoes and leftover turkey give this cheesy casserole an extra homey feel.
Courtesy of French’s®
Ingredients
- 3 Cups hot mashed potatoes
- 1 Cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 1/3 Cup French's® White Cheddar Crispy Fried Onions
- 1 1/2 Cup cooked turkey
- 1 (10 oz.) package frozen mixed vegetables, thawed and drained
- 1 (10 3/4 ounce) can Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup
- 3/4 Cups milk
Directions
Heat oven to 375°F.
Combine mashed potatoes, 1/2 cup cheese and 2/3 cup Crispy Fried Onions; mix well.
Spoon potato mixture into greased 2 quart casserole, spreading across bottom and up sides of dish to form a shell.
In large bowl, combine turkey, vegetables, soup and milk; pour into potato shell.
Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes or until heated through.
Top with remaining cheese and onions.
Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving703
Total Fat34g52%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated13g64%
Cholesterol93mg31%
Protein33g66%
Carbs67g22%
Vitamin A388µg43%
Vitamin B121µg45%
Vitamin B60.8mg58%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin D0.9µg6.1%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K15µg12%
Calcium345mg35%
Fiber7g26%
Folate (food)67µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)104µg26%
Folic acid22µgN/A
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium85mg20%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg54%
Phosphorus498mg71%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium1058mg23%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg40.7%
Sodium1564mg65%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg21.1%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water390gN/A
Zinc4mg33%