hearty sausage and rice casserole

When you're craving comfort food, this dish is all you need. Cheddar cheese, sausage and rice are key ingredients in this hearty, flavorful casserole.
Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company
Notes
For an extra-special touch, substitute 1 package (8 ounces) baby portobello mushrooms, sliced, for the sliced mushrooms.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound bulk pork sausage
- 1 package (8 ounces) sliced mushrooms
- 2 stalks celery, coarsely chopped (about 1 cup)
- 1 large red bell pepper, coarsely chopped (about 1 cup)
- 1 arge onion, coarsely chopped (about 1 cup)
- 1 Teaspoon dried thyme, crushed
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried marjoram leaves, crushed
- 1 box (6 ounces) seasoned long-grain and wild rice mix
- 1 3/4 Cup Swanson® Chicken Broth or Chicken Stock
- 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup(Regular or 98% Fat Free)
- 1 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese (about 4 ounces)
Directions
Cook the sausage in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until well browned, stirring often to separate meat. Pour off any fat.
Add the mushrooms, celery, pepper, onion, thyme, marjoram and the seasoning packet from the rice blend to the skillet and cook until the vegetables are tender-crisp.
Stir the sausage mixture, broth, soup, rice blend and 1/2 cup cheese in a 3-quart shallow baking dish. Cover the baking dish.
Bake at 375°F. for 1 hour or until the sausage is cooked through and the rice is tender. Stir the sausage mixture before serving. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.