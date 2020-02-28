Banana Yogurt Muffins

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Line a muffin tin with paper cups.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flours, baking soda, baking powder, salt, spices and wheat germ, if using. Set aside.

In a smaller bowl, whisk together the oil and brown sugar until well combined.

Beat the egg and vanilla into the bowl with the oil and sugar. Add the mashed bananas and yogurt and stir well to combine.

Add the wet ingredients to the bowl with the dry ingredients all at once. Stir with a wooden spoon just until combined. Do not overmix.

Divide the batter among the muffin cups.

Bake 12-15 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the middle of a muffin comes out clean.

Cool on a wire rack.