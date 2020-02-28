Perfect for a healthy lunchbox snack, a quick breakfast or a bite-sized brunch hors d'oeuvre, these banana yogurt muffins are moist and flavorful. The ease and simplicity of this recipe means that kids can help you bake and get their hands dirty in the kitchen.
Recipe courtesy of West of the Loop
Notes
As a variation, you can make mini-muffins, which kids really enjoy. Bake mini muffins for only 10-12 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Cup whole wheat flour
- 1 Tablespoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 2 Tablespoons wheat germ, optional
- 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 3/4 Cups brown sugar
- 2 ripe bananas, mashed
- 1 Cup yogurt
- 6 Tablespoons vegetable oil or melted butter
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 egg, at room temperature
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Line a muffin tin with paper cups.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flours, baking soda, baking powder, salt, spices and wheat germ, if using. Set aside.
In a smaller bowl, whisk together the oil and brown sugar until well combined.
Beat the egg and vanilla into the bowl with the oil and sugar. Add the mashed bananas and yogurt and stir well to combine.
Add the wet ingredients to the bowl with the dry ingredients all at once. Stir with a wooden spoon just until combined. Do not overmix.
Divide the batter among the muffin cups.
Bake 12-15 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the middle of a muffin comes out clean.
Cool on a wire rack.