Hardworking coconut chicken

Settle chicken in a glass pan or zip-close bag.

In the blender, swirl smooth all marinade ingredients; pour over chicken, turning pieces to coat.

Refrigerate 2 to 24 hours, turning chicken once.

1 hour before grilling, pull chicken out of marinade. Discard marinade.

Let chicken rest at room temperature.

Prepare a medium-hot grill; oil grates.

Grill chicken over indirect heat until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees, 12-15 minutes per side.