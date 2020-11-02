  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Hardworking Coconut Chicken

November 2, 2020 | 4:13pm
Marinate for up to 24 hours
Hardworking coconut chicken
(Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune; food)

After a hard day's work, enjoy this flavorful chicken seasoned and bathed in a coconut, lime, jalapeño and ginger marinade. 

This recipe by Leah Eskin appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
3 h 50 m
20 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
380
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the marinade

  • 2 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts (4 pounds total), each cut into 4 pieces
  • 1 can (14 ounces) coconut milk
  • 5 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 jalapeno peppers, halved, seeds removed
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 chunk (3 inches long) fresh ginger, peeled, sliced into coins
  • 2 Teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For the glaze

  • 1/4 Cup (lightly packed) fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 Tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons soy sauce

Directions

For the marinade

Settle chicken in a glass pan or zip-close bag.

In the blender, swirl smooth all marinade ingredients; pour over chicken, turning pieces to coat.

Refrigerate 2 to 24 hours, turning chicken once.

1 hour before grilling, pull chicken out of marinade. Discard marinade.

Let chicken rest at room temperature.

Prepare a medium-hot grill; oil grates.

Grill chicken over indirect heat until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees, 12-15 minutes per side.

For the glaze

Blend all glaze ingredients smooth.

Brush chicken all over with glaze.

Grill again over direct heat, turning and brushing a couple more times, 1-2 minutes.

Enjoy warm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving380
Total Fat29g45%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated21g100%
Cholesterol56mg19%
Protein21g42%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A29µg3%
Vitamin B120.3µg12.3%
Vitamin B60.6mg43.1%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.3%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.9%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium42mg4%
Fiber0.6g2.2%
Folate (food)24µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)24µg6%
Iron4mg23%
Magnesium79mg19%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)10mg60%
Phosphorus269mg38%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium527mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg7.7%
Sodium555mg23%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Water174gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
