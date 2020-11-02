Hardworking coconut chicken

After a hard day's work, enjoy this flavorful chicken seasoned and bathed in a coconut, lime, jalapeño and ginger marinade.
This recipe by Leah Eskin appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the marinade
- 2 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts (4 pounds total), each cut into 4 pieces
- 1 can (14 ounces) coconut milk
- 5 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 jalapeno peppers, halved, seeds removed
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 chunk (3 inches long) fresh ginger, peeled, sliced into coins
- 2 Teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
For the glaze
- 1/4 Cup (lightly packed) fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 Tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
Directions
For the marinade
Settle chicken in a glass pan or zip-close bag.
In the blender, swirl smooth all marinade ingredients; pour over chicken, turning pieces to coat.
Refrigerate 2 to 24 hours, turning chicken once.
1 hour before grilling, pull chicken out of marinade. Discard marinade.
Let chicken rest at room temperature.
Prepare a medium-hot grill; oil grates.
Grill chicken over indirect heat until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees, 12-15 minutes per side.
For the glaze
Blend all glaze ingredients smooth.
Brush chicken all over with glaze.
Grill again over direct heat, turning and brushing a couple more times, 1-2 minutes.
Enjoy warm.