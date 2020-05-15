Flaky Deli Slices

May 15, 2020 | 11:46am
The classic ham and cheese sandwich gets a major upgrade with this simple recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 box refrigerated pie crusts, preferably Pillsbury, softened as directed on box
- 1/4 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 3/4 Pounds very thinly sliced cooked ham
- 1/4 Pound thinly sliced pepperoni
- 1 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Directions
Heat oven to 450°F. Remove pie crusts from pouches; place crusts flat on work surface. Sprinkle each crust evenly with Parmesan cheese.
Top each crust with ham, pepperoni and Cheddar cheese to within 1 inch of edge. Loosely roll up each crust; place rolls, seam side down, on ungreased cookie sheet. Fold ends under.
Bake 12 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 5 minutes. Cut each roll into 16 slices. Serve warm.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving342
Total Fat23g36%
Saturated Fat10g48%
Cholesterol57mg19%
Protein16g32%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A47µg5%
Vitamin B120.6µg25.2%
Vitamin B60.2mg15.9%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.9%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.1%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium167mg17%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg5%
Folic acid5µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus202mg29%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium197mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.3%
Sodium1008mg42%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg28.4%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water45gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
