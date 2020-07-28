Guajillo & BBQ-Glazed Turkey Meatloaf

Remove the honey from the refrigerator to bring to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 450°F. Wash and dry the fresh produce. Cut out and discard the core of the cauliflower; cut into small florets. Cut off and discard the stems of the poblano peppers; remove the ribs and seeds, then large dice. Thoroughly wash your hands, knife, and cutting board immediately after handling. Place the prepared cauliflower and peppers on a sheet pan; drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Arrange in an even layer. Roast 21 minutes. Leaving the oven on, remove from the oven.

Meanwhile, roughly chop the piquante peppers. In a bowl, combine the pepitas and a pinch of the spice blend. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper; stir to coat. In a separate bowl, combine the guajillo pepper sauce and barbecue sauce. Taste, then season with salt and pepper if desired.

Transfer half the guajillo-barbecue sauce to a separate bowl; set aside. Line a separate sheet pan with foil. Lightly oil the center of the foil. In a large bowl, combine the turkey, egg, breadcrumbs, and remaining spice blend; season with salt and pepper. Gently mix to combine. Transfer to the oiled portion of the foil. Shape the mixture into a tightly packed loaf, about 10 inches by 3 inches. Evenly top with the remaining guajillo- barbecue sauce. Bake 20 to 22 minutes, or until browned and cooked through.* Remove from the oven and let stand at least 2 minutes. An instant-read thermometer should register 160°F.

Meanwhile, carefully sprinkle the seasoned pepitas over the sheet pan of roasted vegetables. Return to the oven and roast 5 to 7 minutes, or until the vegetables are browned and tender when pierced with a fork. Remove from the oven.

Transfer the baked meatloaf to a cutting board; carefully slice crosswise. Serve the sliced meatloaf with the finished vegetables and pepitas. Top the meatloaf with the reserved guajillo-barbecue sauce. Top the vegetables with the chopped piquante peppers. Drizzle the vegetables with the honey (kneading the packet before opening). Enjoy!