4.5
2 ratings

Guacamole with Pinto Beans

August 25, 2020 | 1:33pm
The perfect chip dip
Courtesy of BeanInstitute.com

Whether you plan to entertain a crowd or store leftovers in the fridge, making this pinto bean guacamole is always a win. 

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
169
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 avocados, very ripe
  • 1/2 Cup pinto beans, cooked until soft
  • 1/3 Cup red onion, diced
  • 1 Tablespoon jalapeno, serrano, or poblano chili peppers, diced
  • 1/4 Cup tomatoes, diced
  • 1 Teaspoon cilantro, chopped
  • 1-2 Tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 Pinch of freshly cracked black pepper

Directions

Pit and scoop the avocados. Using a potato masher or a fork, mash them in a small bowl.

Mash the cooked pinto beans and add to the avocados.

Mix in the onions, chili peppers, tomatoes, and cilantro.

Season with lime juice, salt, and pepper.

Nutritional Facts
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Protein5g10%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A8µg1%
Vitamin B60.3mg20.8%
Vitamin C14mg16%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K16µg13%
Calcium30mg3%
Fiber7g29%
Folate (food)142µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)142µg36%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium50mg12%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus106mg15%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium587mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.8%
Sodium86mg4%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14%
Water70gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.5%
Tags
best recipes
dip
guacamole
pinto beans