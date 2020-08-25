Guacamole with Pinto Beans

August 25, 2020 | 1:33pm
Whether you plan to entertain a crowd or store leftovers in the fridge, making this pinto bean guacamole is always a win.
Courtesy of BeanInstitute.com
Ingredients
- 2 avocados, very ripe
- 1/2 Cup pinto beans, cooked until soft
- 1/3 Cup red onion, diced
- 1 Tablespoon jalapeno, serrano, or poblano chili peppers, diced
- 1/4 Cup tomatoes, diced
- 1 Teaspoon cilantro, chopped
- 1-2 Tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 Pinch of freshly cracked black pepper
Directions
Pit and scoop the avocados. Using a potato masher or a fork, mash them in a small bowl.
Mash the cooked pinto beans and add to the avocados.
Mix in the onions, chili peppers, tomatoes, and cilantro.
Season with lime juice, salt, and pepper.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving169
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Protein5g10%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A8µg1%
Vitamin B60.3mg20.8%
Vitamin C14mg16%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K16µg13%
Calcium30mg3%
Fiber7g29%
Folate (food)142µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)142µg36%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium50mg12%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus106mg15%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium587mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.8%
Sodium86mg4%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14%
Water70gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.5%