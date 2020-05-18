  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Grilled Parmesan Garlic Chicken Wings

May 18, 2020 | 5:24pm
So easy

Courtesy of Perdue

You may think that garlic-Parmesan wings are something you can only get out at the bar, but this grilled wings recipe proves they're easy to make at home.

This recipe is courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
45 m
5 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
361
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
24 Chicken Wing Recipes for Fall
13 Grilled Chicken Recipes with Perdue
15 Great Grilled Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound Perdue Fresh Whole Chicken Wings Or Perdue Fresh Chicken Wingettes
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 4 Tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated

Directions

Season wings with garlic salt and black pepper.

Preheat grill for medium to medium-high heat. Grill wings for 30 to 40 minutes, turning frequently until wings are crispy ands reach an internal temperature of 175 degrees F.

In a small pot, melt the butter and garlic.

When chicken wings are crispy and done, transfer them to a bowl. Toss them with the garlic butter and Parmesan cheese.

Serve warm or room temperature.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving361
Total Fat29g44%
Sugar0.1gN/A
Saturated13g67%
Cholesterol163mg54%
Protein24g47%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A127µg14%
Vitamin B120.4µg17.5%
Vitamin B60.6mg49.2%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.5%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.5%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium131mg13%
Fiber0.2g0.8%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron0.7mg3.9%
Magnesium24mg6%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg41%
Phosphorus213mg30%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium244mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12%
Sodium225mg9%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water85gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes