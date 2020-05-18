Grilled Parmesan Garlic Chicken Wings

Season wings with garlic salt and black pepper.

Preheat grill for medium to medium-high heat. Grill wings for 30 to 40 minutes, turning frequently until wings are crispy ands reach an internal temperature of 175 degrees F.

In a small pot, melt the butter and garlic.

When chicken wings are crispy and done, transfer them to a bowl. Toss them with the garlic butter and Parmesan cheese.

Serve warm or room temperature.