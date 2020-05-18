Grilled Parmesan Garlic Chicken Wings

May 18, 2020 | 5:24pm
You may think that garlic-Parmesan wings are something you can only get out at the bar, but this grilled wings recipe proves they're easy to make at home.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound Perdue Fresh Whole Chicken Wings Or Perdue Fresh Chicken Wingettes
- 1 Teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
- 4 Tablespoons butter
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 4 Tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated
Directions
Season wings with garlic salt and black pepper.
Preheat grill for medium to medium-high heat. Grill wings for 30 to 40 minutes, turning frequently until wings are crispy ands reach an internal temperature of 175 degrees F.
In a small pot, melt the butter and garlic.
When chicken wings are crispy and done, transfer them to a bowl. Toss them with the garlic butter and Parmesan cheese.
Serve warm or room temperature.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving361
Total Fat29g44%
Sugar0.1gN/A
Saturated13g67%
Cholesterol163mg54%
Protein24g47%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A127µg14%
Vitamin B120.4µg17.5%
Vitamin B60.6mg49.2%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.5%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.5%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium131mg13%
Fiber0.2g0.8%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron0.7mg3.9%
Magnesium24mg6%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg41%
Phosphorus213mg30%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium244mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12%
Sodium225mg9%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water85gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
