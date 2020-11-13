Grilled West African Street Kebabs

Bring a bit of West African street food to your kitchen with these beef and chicken kebabs. Just alternate pieces of sliced and seasoned protein with chunks of mango, peppers and potatoes to your tasting and place on the grill.
Ingredients
For the Kebabs
- 3 Ounces Durban Masala Paste
- 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon black pepper
- 8 Ounces Beef cubes 1”
- 8 Ounces Chicken Cubes 1”
- 8 Ounces Green Mango Cubes 1”
- 8 Ounces Baby potatoes par cooked
- 4 Ounces Pepper medley 1” pieces
For the Mango Slaw
- 10 Ounces Green mango shredded
- 8 Ounces Cabbage slaw mix
- 2 Ounces Red peppers Julienne
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 2 fluid oz. Mango Vinegar
For the Mango Piri Piri Cream Sauce
- 2 fluid oz. heavy cream
- 5 fluid oz. Piri Piri sauce
- 5 fluid oz. mango puree
Directions
For the Kebabs
Place the Durban paste, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper into a mixing bowl and completely combine.
Once mixed split the mixture evenly into two separate bowls one for chicken and one for beef.
Place the beef in one bowl and the chicken in the other and mix well to combine. Let set for a minimum of 1 hour.
While the meat is marinating, if using wooden skewers soak the skewers for 30 minutes in warm water. If using metal, no need to soak.
Using skewers place the meat, then the mango, then potato, and peppers alternating until the skewer is filled.
Once all the skewers are filled on a hot oil grill place the skewers on the grill and cook the chicken to 165 degrees and cook the meat to the desired temperature.
Once the skewers are completely cooked, to plate place the slaw on the plate mounding as high as possible.
Place the skewers on the plate crossing the tips of the skewers.
For the Mango Slaw
Place shredded mango, cabbage mix, red peppers, salt and toss in bowl.
Add in the mango vinegar and completely mix.
Set aside to plate.
For the Mango Piri Piri Cream Sauce
Place heavy cream into a blender and blend on low until it starts to thicken up.
Add in the Piri Piri sauce and mango puree and blend for an additional 30 seconds.
Once combined place into a ramekin to serve on the side of the skewers.