Grilled West African Street Kebabs

Place the Durban paste, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper into a mixing bowl and completely combine.

Once mixed split the mixture evenly into two separate bowls one for chicken and one for beef.

Place the beef in one bowl and the chicken in the other and mix well to combine. Let set for a minimum of 1 hour.

While the meat is marinating, if using wooden skewers soak the skewers for 30 minutes in warm water. If using metal, no need to soak.

Using skewers place the meat, then the mango, then potato, and peppers alternating until the skewer is filled.

Once all the skewers are filled on a hot oil grill place the skewers on the grill and cook the chicken to 165 degrees and cook the meat to the desired temperature.

Once the skewers are completely cooked, to plate place the slaw on the plate mounding as high as possible.

Place the skewers on the plate crossing the tips of the skewers.