Grilled Curry Lime Chicken Thighs With Tomato and Lima Bean Salsa

Combine yogurt, ginger, curry powder and lime juice. Add chicken thighs and turn to coat with yogurt mixture. Allow to marinate in refrigerator 1 to 4 hours.

In small saucepan, combine vinegar and water; add pickling spices, 2 teaspoons salt, sugar, red pepper flakes and celery seed. Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool.

Place lima beans, tomatoes and onion in container. Using a fine mesh sieve, pour the warm vinegar mixture through it and into the vegetable mixture. Add cilantro. Cover and chill at least 1 hour and up to 2 days.

Prepare grill or broiler. Remove chicken from marinade, draining excess. Season thighs on both sides with remaining teaspoon salt. Place chicken on grill or under broiler to sear. Turn over once until well browned, cooking for a total of 6-8 minutes. Continue to cook chicken, turning to avoid burning. Grill or broil chicken until it reaches an internal temperature of 170º F, about another 15 to 20 minutes.

Using a slotted spoon, place about 1/3 cup salsa on each plate and place a grilled thigh next to the salsa.