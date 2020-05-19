Spicy Japanese Izakaya Style Grilled Wings

Mix brown sugar, mirin, sake, soy sauce, vinegar, ginger and garlic powder in medium bowl. Reserve 1/2 cup for the glaze.

Place chicken wings in large resealable plastic bag. Add remaining marinade; turn to coat well. Refrigerate 30 minutes or longer for extra flavor.

Stir cornstarch into reserved marinade. Bring to boil in small saucepan. Reduce heat to low; simmer 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Cool 5 minutes. Stir in Wasabi Furikake Seasoning. Pour glaze into large bowl. Set aside.

Remove wings from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Thread 1 each flat and drumstick wing piece crosswise onto 2 skewers. Grill wings over medium heat 20 to 25 minutes or until cooked through, turning occasionally.

Brush wings with reserved glaze. Sprinkle with additional Wasabi Furikake Seasoning and green onions before serving.