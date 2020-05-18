Ginger Garlic Asian Grilled Chicken

In a small saucepan, combine the sherry, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic and ginger. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes until the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and let cool for 10 minutes.

Place chicken breasts in a resealable plastic bag. Pour half of the sherry sauce over the chicken. Seal the bag and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Use the other half of the sauce for stir-frying the vegetables and for serving.

Remove the chicken from the sauce letting the excess drip away.

Lightly brush the chicken with 1 tablespoon olive oil and place on a pre-heated grill or grill pan. Turn the chicken every 1 to 2 minutes and baste with the sherry sauce with every turn. Continue grilling until the chicken is done and a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Remove from the grill and let it rest for 2 to 3 minutes.

Place all of the vegetables in a large bowl. Toss to coat with the remaining olive oil. Heat a wok or grilling basket over high heat. Add the vegetables and stir fry for 3 to 5 minutes until vegetables are charred and caramelized. During the last minute of cooking, toss the vegetables with enough of the sherry sauce to lightly coat.

Serve chicken and vegetables over rice with extra sherry sauce on the side, desired.