4.5
2 ratings

Ginger Garlic Asian Grilled Chicken

May 18, 2020
A simple, healthy weeknight meal

Courtesy of Perdue

Grilling your chicken separate from your stir-fry vegetables allows your meat to cook evenly and get that satisfying charred flavor.

This recipe is courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
440
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, preferably Perdue Perfect Portions Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast, All Natural (1.5 lbs.)
  • 1/2 Cup sherry
  • 4 baby bok choy, halved lengthwise
  • 6 Tablespoons soy sauce
  • 6 Tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons sesame oil
  • 1 Tablespoon ground ginger
  • 4 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Cup snap peas
  • 1 Cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 Cup sliced baby zucchini
  • 8 baby corn

Directions

In a small saucepan, combine the sherry, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic and ginger. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes until the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and let cool for 10 minutes.

Place chicken breasts in a resealable plastic bag. Pour half of the sherry sauce over the chicken. Seal the bag and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Use the other half of the sauce for stir-frying the vegetables and for serving.

Remove the chicken from the sauce letting the excess drip away.

Lightly brush the chicken with 1 tablespoon olive oil and place on a pre-heated grill or grill pan. Turn the chicken every 1 to 2 minutes and baste with the sherry sauce with every turn. Continue grilling until the chicken is done and a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Remove from the grill and let it rest for 2 to 3 minutes.

Place all of the vegetables in a large bowl. Toss to coat with the remaining olive oil. Heat a wok or grilling basket over high heat. Add the vegetables and stir fry for 3 to 5 minutes until vegetables are charred and caramelized. During the last minute of cooking, toss the vegetables with enough of the sherry sauce to lightly coat.

Serve chicken and vegetables over rice with extra sherry sauce on the side, desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving440
Total Fat22g35%
Sugar28gN/A
Saturated4g22%
Cholesterol37mg12%
Protein16g33%
Carbs45g15%
Vitamin A78µg9%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.3%
Vitamin B60.6mg47.6%
Vitamin C58mg65%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K48µg40%
Calcium120mg12%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)118µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)118µg30%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium90mg21%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg39%
Phosphorus256mg37%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium925mg20%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17%
Sodium1382mg58%
Sugars, added20gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.7%
Water276gN/A
Zinc2mg17%
