Green Chili Mexican Mini Quiches

Try baking this miniature version of a breakfast favorite and you'll have the perfect snack to put in lunch boxes and a delicious breakfast when you're rushing out the door for work. They're shareable, comforting and full of flavor, due to the melted cheese, assortment of spices, hearty meat and chili peppers.
Recipe courtesy of Tiffany Accardi, Gals That Brunch
Ingredients
- 1 pie crust
- 8 eggs
- 1 Cup heavy cream
- 1/3 Cup half and half
- 1 can of chopped green chilis
- 1/4 Cup green chili salsa
- 8 Ounces Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
- 1/4 Cup bacon, chorizo or breakfast sausage, crumbled
- 1 Teaspoon bacon grease
- pinch of paprika, salt, pepper, cayenne and parsley
- sour cream, avocado slices and extra salsa, for topping
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Unfold crust. Take a ½ cup and press into dough and start cutting circular pieces of your pie crust and Press crust a muffin tin. Press foil over crust to hold shape. Bake 5 minutes. Remove from oven; remove foil. Reduce temperature to 400°F.
Cook bacon in heavy large skillet over medium-high heat until brown and crisp. Transfer to paper towels and drain. Crumble bacon.
Beat half and half, eggs, cheese, chiles, salsa, bacon, and spices in medium bowl to mix and begin to pour into muffin tin.
Bake quiche until knife inserted into center comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Let quiche stand 5 minutes. Cut quiche into wedges and serve.
Top with cut up avocado, additional salsa and sourcream.