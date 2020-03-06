Green Chili Mexican Mini Quiches

Preheat oven to 425°F. Unfold crust. Take a ½ cup and press into dough and start cutting circular pieces of your pie crust and Press crust a muffin tin. Press foil over crust to hold shape. Bake 5 minutes. Remove from oven; remove foil. Reduce temperature to 400°F.

Cook bacon in heavy large skillet over medium-high heat until brown and crisp. Transfer to paper towels and drain. Crumble bacon.

Beat half and half, eggs, cheese, chiles, salsa, bacon, and spices in medium bowl to mix and begin to pour into muffin tin.

Bake quiche until knife inserted into center comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Let quiche stand 5 minutes. Cut quiche into wedges and serve.

Top with cut up avocado, additional salsa and sourcream.