Air Fryer Parmesan Green Bean Fries

If you like your vegetables crispy, then cooking them in the air fryer is the way to go. The magical device brings out the best flavors of your favorite greens. This recipe uses the air fryer to quickly and easily make green bean Parmesan fries.
Recipe courtesy of Emily Paster, West of the Loop
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup flour
- 1 1/2 Cup panko bread crumbs
- 3/4 Cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 Pound green beans, ends trimmed
- 2 eggs beaten with 1 TB water
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Place the flour on a plate and season well with salt and pepper.
On a separate plate, whisk together the panko bread crumbs and the grated parmesan.
Dip a green bean in the flour, shaking off any excess, then coat with egg mixture. Dredge the green bean in the bread crumbs, pressing to make the crumbs adhere, and place on plate or rack. Repeat with the remaining green beans.
Spray the green beans with oil and place them in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Work in two or three batches as necessary so as not to overcrowd the basket.
Cook at 400F for 5 to 6 minutes, shaking once halfway through, until breading is browned and crispy.
Serve warm with your favorite dipping sauce.