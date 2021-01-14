Air Fryer Parmesan Green Bean Fries

Place the flour on a plate and season well with salt and pepper.

On a separate plate, whisk together the panko bread crumbs and the grated parmesan.

Dip a green bean in the flour, shaking off any excess, then coat with egg mixture. Dredge the green bean in the bread crumbs, pressing to make the crumbs adhere, and place on plate or rack. Repeat with the remaining green beans.

Spray the green beans with oil and place them in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Work in two or three batches as necessary so as not to overcrowd the basket.

Cook at 400F for 5 to 6 minutes, shaking once halfway through, until breading is browned and crispy.

Serve warm with your favorite dipping sauce.