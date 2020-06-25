  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Gluten-Free Grilled Shrimp Mango Slaw

June 25, 2020 | 2:21pm
Summer in a dish
Photo courtesy of Mccormick

This incredible dish is sure to be a summertime favorite at your next cookout. Shrimp, coleslaw, honey and mango come together to create a light and refreshing meal.

Recipe courtesy of Mccormick

Ready in
21 m
15 m
(prepare time)
6 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
280
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Gluten-Free Recipes That Actually Taste Good
5 Great Recipes Using Pillsbury’s New Gluten-Free Products
The Best Gluten-Free Recipes For All Of Your Favorite Comfort Foods

Ingredients

  • 1/3 Cup lime juice
  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons honey
  • 1 package McCormick® Gluten Free Chili Seasoning Mix
  • 1 Pound jumbo or extra-large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 package (14 ounces) shredded coleslaw mix
  • 1 large ripe mango, peeled, seeded and chopped (1 cup)
  • 1/2 Cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/4 Cup chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

Mix lime juice, oil, honey and Seasoning Mix in small bowl until well blended. Place shrimp in large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add 1/4 cup of the marinade; turn to coat well. Refrigerate 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix coleslaw mix, mango, bell pepper and cilantro in large bowl. Add remaining marinade; toss to coat. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Remove shrimp from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Place shrimp in grill basket, grill rack or thread onto skewers.

Grill over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes per side or until shrimp turn pink. Cool shrimp then coarsely chop. Add to coleslaw mixture; mix well.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving280
Total Fat17g25%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol98mg33%
Protein11g23%
Carbs22g7%
Vitamin A96µg11%
Vitamin B120.8µg35.2%
Vitamin B60.3mg21.4%
Vitamin C39mg43%
Vitamin E3mg21%
Vitamin K62µg52%
Calcium74mg7%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)33µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)33µg8%
Iron0.8mg4.2%
Magnesium29mg7%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus208mg30%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium266mg6%
Sodium564mg24%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Water157gN/A
Zinc0.9mg8.5%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes