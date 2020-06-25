Gluten-Free Grilled Shrimp Mango Slaw

Mix lime juice, oil, honey and Seasoning Mix in small bowl until well blended. Place shrimp in large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add 1/4 cup of the marinade; turn to coat well. Refrigerate 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix coleslaw mix, mango, bell pepper and cilantro in large bowl. Add remaining marinade; toss to coat. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Remove shrimp from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Place shrimp in grill basket, grill rack or thread onto skewers.

Grill over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes per side or until shrimp turn pink. Cool shrimp then coarsely chop. Add to coleslaw mixture; mix well.