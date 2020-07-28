Glazed Pork Meatloaf

Place an oven rack in the center of the oven, then preheat to 450°F. Fill a medium pot 3/4 of the way up with salted water; cover and heat to boiling on high. Wash and dry the fresh produce. Medium dice the potatoes. Peel 2 cloves of garlic; using the flat side of your knife, smash each clove once. Peel and finely chop the ginger. Cut off and discard the root ends of the bok choy; roughly chop, separating the stems and leaves. In a bowl, combine the soy glaze, hoisin sauce, half the sesame oil, and as much of the sambal oelek as you’d like, depending on how spicy you’d like the dish to be. Stir to thoroughly combine.

Add the diced potatoes and smashed garlic cloves to the pot of boiling water. Cook 16 to 18 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a fork. Turn off the heat. Drain thoroughly and return to the pot. Add the remaining sesame oil. Using a fork or potato masher, mash to your desired consistency. Taste, then season with salt and pepper if desired. Cover to keep warm.

Meanwhile, transfer half the glaze to a separate bowl; set aside. Line a sheet pan with foil. In a large bowl, combine the pork, breadcrumbs, and half the chopped ginger. Season with salt and pepper; gently mix to combine. Transfer to the sheet pan. Shape the mixture into a tightly packed loaf, about 7 inches by 3 inches. Evenly top with the remaining glaze. Bake 16 to 18 minutes, or until browned and cooked through.* Transfer to a cutting board. Let rest at least 5 minutes. An instant-read thermometer should register 160°F.

Once the meatloaf has baked about 10 minutes, in a medium pan (nonstick, if you have one), heat a drizzle of olive oil on medium-high until hot. Add the remaining chopped ginger. Cook, stirring frequently, 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until slightly softened. Add the chopped bok choy stems; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes, or until softened. Add the chopped bok choy leaves. Cook, stirring occasionally, 1 to 2 minutes, or until wilted. Turn off the heat. Taste, then season with salt and pepper if desired.

Slice the rested meatloaf crosswise. Serve the sliced meatloaf with the mashed potatoes and cooked bok choy. Top the meatloaf with the reserved glaze. Enjoy!