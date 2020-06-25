Pfeffernüsse German Cookies

Sift flour, baking powder, cinnamon, pepper, salt, cloves and nutmeg into large bowl. Set aside. Beat brown sugar and butter in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs and extracts; mix well. Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed. Cover. Refrigerate 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 375°F. Shape heaping teaspoons of dough into ovals. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets.

Bake 10 minutes. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute. Remove to wire racks. Sprinkle confectioners' sugar over warm cookies. Cool completely. Store cookies in airtight containers.