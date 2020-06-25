Pfeffernüsse German Cookies

June 25, 2020 | 5:22pm
Photo courtesy of Mccormick
Pfeffernüsse or "peppernuts" are spiced cookies typically made during the holidays.
Recipe courtesy of Mccormick
Ingredients
- 2 3/4 Cups flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Pepper Black
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cloves
- 1/8 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Nutmeg
- 1 Cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- 2 eggs
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Anise Extract
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Lemon Extract
- Confectioners' sugar
Directions
Sift flour, baking powder, cinnamon, pepper, salt, cloves and nutmeg into large bowl. Set aside. Beat brown sugar and butter in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs and extracts; mix well. Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed. Cover. Refrigerate 2 hours.
Preheat oven to 375°F. Shape heaping teaspoons of dough into ovals. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets.
Bake 10 minutes. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute. Remove to wire racks. Sprinkle confectioners' sugar over warm cookies. Cool completely. Store cookies in airtight containers.
Servings25
Calories Per Serving124
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol23mg8%
Protein2g4%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A37µg4%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.9%
Vitamin E0.2mg1%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.4%
Calcium28mg3%
Fiber0.5g1.8%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron0.3mg1.9%
Magnesium5mg1%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.2%
Phosphorus42mg6%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium35mg1%
Sodium69mg3%
Sugars, added9gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water5gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.4%