Garlic Mushroom Queso Dip

June 22, 2020
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat
This queso dip uses mushrooms, garlic and tomatoes for an unbeatable blend of flavors.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons Parkay® Original Spread-tub
- 1 pkg (8 oz each) fresh button mushrooms, quartered
- 1 Tablespoon finely chopped garlic
- 1 Cup chicken broth
- 1 Pound (16 oz) Queso Blanco Velveeta®, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 can (10 oz each) Ro*Tel® Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, drained
- Toasted sliced bread or assorted vegetables, optional
Directions
Melt Parkay in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until browned lightly. Add garlic; cook until fragrant. Add broth; reduce heat to medium and simmer 2 minutes.
Combine Velveeta, drained tomatoes and mushroom mixture in 1-1/2-quart microwave-safe dish; cover. Microwave on HIGH 5 minutes or just until Velveeta melts, stirring after 3 minutes. Remove from microwave; stir until mixture is blended.
Serve with toasted sliced bread or assorted vegetables, if desired.
Servings24
Calories Per Serving70
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Protein4g8%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A7µg1%
Vitamin C29mg32%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium94mg9%
Fiber0.3g1.2%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg2%
Folic acid0.8µgN/A
Iron0.5mg2.6%
Magnesium4mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.2%
Phosphorus180mg26%
Potassium146mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.8%
Sodium306mg13%
Water37gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.1%