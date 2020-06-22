Garlic Mushroom Queso Dip

Melt Parkay in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until browned lightly. Add garlic; cook until fragrant. Add broth; reduce heat to medium and simmer 2 minutes.

Combine Velveeta, drained tomatoes and mushroom mixture in 1-1/2-quart microwave-safe dish; cover. Microwave on HIGH 5 minutes or just until Velveeta melts, stirring after 3 minutes. Remove from microwave; stir until mixture is blended.

Serve with toasted sliced bread or assorted vegetables, if desired.