Wild Berry Frozen Yogurt & California Avocado Lime Fudge Parfait

Turn California avocados into a masterpiece with this recipe for berry frozen yogurt and avocado lime parfait, served with homemade fudge sauce.
Recipe and recipe photo provided by the California Avocado Commission
Ingredients
For the California Avocado Lime Fudge Sauce
- 1/3 Cup heavy cream
- 1/3 Cup water
- 1/2 Cup +1 Tbsp. tapioca syrup, can substitute with corn syrup or brown rice syrup
- 1 Teaspoon Kosher salt
- 1 Cup white chocolate chips
- 3 Teaspoons lime juice
- 1/2 lime, zested
- 1 ripe, Fresh California Avocado, seeded, peeled and mashed
For the Wild Berry Frozen Yogurt
- 3/4 Cups sugar
- 1/8 Teaspoon xanthan gum
- 1/8 Teaspoon salt
- 4 Cups mixed wild berries, fresh or frozen
- 1/3 Cup tapioca syrup, can substitute with corn syrup or brown rice syrup
- 1/2 Cup water
- 1 1/2 Cup whole milk plain yogurt
To assemble:
- 4 California Avocado Lime Fudge Sauce (see make-ahead recipe)
- 4 Wild Berry Frozen Yogurt (see make-ahead recipe)
- 4 sliced strawberries, or fresh lime zest (optional for garnish)
Directions
For the California Avocado Lime Fudge Sauce
Add the heavy cream, water, tapioca syrup and salt to a small pot, stir to combine.
Heat the mixture over medium heat, bring to a boil.
Once boiling, remove from heat and pour in the white chocolate chips to make fudge mixture.
Pour fudge mixture into a blender, blend until smooth.
Allow the fudge to cool slightly.
Add lime juice and lime zest to the mashed avocado.
Add avocado mixture to fudge mixture in the blender, blend to combine, until smooth.
Pour into bowl and cover with plastic wrap.
Place in refrigerator to cool.
For the Wild Berry Frozen Yogurt
Add the sugar, xanthan gum and salt in a small bowl, whisk to combine.
In a small saucepan, combine the mixed berries, tapioca syrup, water and sugar mixture.
Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring often until mixture comes to a boil.
Remove from saucepan, allow to cool for 10 minutes, then pour into blender.
Blend to break up the berries (there will be seeds and a few flecks of berry skin still visible).
Pour blended berry mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl; discard seeds.
Cover bowl with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator to cool for a few hours.
Once berry mixture is cool, whisk in yogurt.
Freeze in a standard at-home ice cream maker; churn until the mixture is the desired texture of soft-serve yogurt.
Use a spatula to scoop the frozen yogurt into a freezer-safe container. (Frozen yogurt can be used right away or be stored, covered, in the freezer for up to 2 weeks.)
To assemble:
Add one scoop of Wild Berry Frozen Yogurt to each glass.
Add ¼ cup California Avocado Lime Fudge Sauce to each glass.
Add one more scoop of the frozen yogurt to each glass.
Top off with ¼ cup of the fudge sauce.
Add a sliced strawberry or fresh lime zest (or both) on top to garnish.
Serve immediately.