Wild Berry Frozen Yogurt & California Avocado Lime Fudge Parfait

Add the sugar, xanthan gum and salt in a small bowl, whisk to combine.

In a small saucepan, combine the mixed berries, tapioca syrup, water and sugar mixture.

Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring often until mixture comes to a boil.

Remove from saucepan, allow to cool for 10 minutes, then pour into blender.

Blend to break up the berries (there will be seeds and a few flecks of berry skin still visible).

Pour blended berry mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl; discard seeds.

Cover bowl with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator to cool for a few hours.

Once berry mixture is cool, whisk in yogurt.

Freeze in a standard at-home ice cream maker; churn until the mixture is the desired texture of soft-serve yogurt.

Use a spatula to scoop the frozen yogurt into a freezer-safe container. (Frozen yogurt can be used right away or be stored, covered, in the freezer for up to 2 weeks.)