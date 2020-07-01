July 1, 2020 | 2:34pm
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Frozen dream cones are created by spreading the inside of the cone with a layer of peanut butter and topping it with whipped cream before freezing the cones for one hour.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons Peter Pan® Creamy Peanut Butter
- 4 sugar cones (regular size)
- Reddi-wip® Original Dairy Whipped Topping
- Decorating sprinkles, optional
Directions
Spread 1/2 tablespoon peanut butter inside each cone.
Fill each cone to top with Reddi-wip. Gently tap cone to eliminate empty spaces. Continue adding a generous amount of Reddi-wip on top, since Reddi-wip shrinks a little when frozen. Top with sprinkles, if desired.
Place filled cones upright in freezer 1 hour or until frozen.