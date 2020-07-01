  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Frozen Dream Cones

July 1, 2020 | 2:34pm
Decorate with sprinkles
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Frozen dream cones are created by spreading the inside of the cone with a layer of peanut butter and topping it with whipped cream before freezing the cones for one hour.

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Ready in
70 m
10 m
(prepare time)
60 m
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons Peter Pan® Creamy Peanut Butter
  • 4 sugar cones (regular size)
  • Reddi-wip® Original Dairy Whipped Topping
  • Decorating sprinkles, optional

Directions

Spread 1/2 tablespoon peanut butter inside each cone.

Fill each cone to top with Reddi-wip. Gently tap cone to eliminate empty spaces. Continue adding a generous amount of Reddi-wip on top, since Reddi-wip shrinks a little when frozen. Top with sprinkles, if desired.

Place filled cones upright in freezer 1 hour or until frozen.

Tags
best recipes
dessert recipes
ice cream recipes
recipes to make with kids