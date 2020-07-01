Fried sopapillas

Add all the dry ingredients in a kitchen machine and pulse

Then add the butter and run the kitchen machine until you get a coarse dough

Now add the milk and water and run the kitchen machine. In a matter of seconds, you get a soft dough

Take the dough out of the kitchen machine. Knead by hand for a couple of seconds

Cut the dough in half and put half of the dough on a lightly floured board. Roll with a rolling pin into a circle

Cut the circle through the middle and then into 4 triangles. Repeat for the second piece of dough. You will yield 16 wedges

Preheat a big pot to 375℉ with vegetable oil, filled about ⅓ of the pot

Fry 2-3 sopapillas at a time until golden brown for about 2-3 minutes. Turn the sopapilla and fry the other side. This will take about 1 minute

Take the sopapillas from the pan with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel

Cool slightly while you combine the cinnamon and sugar

Sprinkle the sopapillas with the cinnamon sugar or drizzle with honey