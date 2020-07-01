Fried sopapillas

Sometimes referred to as the Navajo taco, sopaipillas originated in the southwestern state of Arizona. As a dessert sopaipillas are topped with sugar, cinnamon and even honey.
Recipe courtesy of The Tortilla Channel, provided by My Recipe Magic
Ingredients
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon real butter
- 1/2 Cup water
- 1/4 Cup milk
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon sugar
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon sugar (as topping)
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon (as topping)
- honey (as topping)
Directions
Add all the dry ingredients in a kitchen machine and pulse
Then add the butter and run the kitchen machine until you get a coarse dough
Now add the milk and water and run the kitchen machine. In a matter of seconds, you get a soft dough
Take the dough out of the kitchen machine. Knead by hand for a couple of seconds
Cut the dough in half and put half of the dough on a lightly floured board. Roll with a rolling pin into a circle
Cut the circle through the middle and then into 4 triangles. Repeat for the second piece of dough. You will yield 16 wedges
Preheat a big pot to 375℉ with vegetable oil, filled about ⅓ of the pot
Fry 2-3 sopapillas at a time until golden brown for about 2-3 minutes. Turn the sopapilla and fry the other side. This will take about 1 minute
Take the sopapillas from the pan with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel
Cool slightly while you combine the cinnamon and sugar
Sprinkle the sopapillas with the cinnamon sugar or drizzle with honey