  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Fried sopapillas

July 1, 2020 | 1:18pm
Make it savory or sweet
Photo courtesy of My Recipe Magic

Sometimes referred to as the Navajo taco, sopaipillas originated in the southwestern state of Arizona. As a dessert sopaipillas are topped with sugar, cinnamon and even honey. 

Recipe courtesy of The Tortilla Channel, provided by My Recipe Magic

Ready in
21 m
5 m
(prepare time)
16 m
(cook time)
16
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon real butter
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 1/4 Cup milk
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar (as topping)
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon (as topping)
  • honey (as topping)

Directions

Add all the dry ingredients in a kitchen machine and pulse

Then add the butter and run the kitchen machine until you get a coarse dough

Now add the milk and water and run the kitchen machine. In a matter of seconds, you get a soft dough

Take the dough out of the kitchen machine. Knead by hand for a couple of seconds

Cut the dough in half and put half of the dough on a lightly floured board. Roll with a rolling pin into a circle

Cut the circle through the middle and then into 4 triangles. Repeat for the second piece of dough. You will yield 16 wedges

Preheat a big pot to 375℉ with vegetable oil, filled about ⅓ of the pot

Fry 2-3 sopapillas at a time until golden brown for about 2-3 minutes. Turn the sopapilla and fry the other side. This will take about 1 minute

Take the sopapillas from the pan with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel

Cool slightly while you combine the cinnamon and sugar

Sprinkle the sopapillas with the cinnamon sugar or drizzle with honey

Tags
best recipes
dessert recipes
baking hacks
state by state