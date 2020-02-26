  1. Home


4.5
2 ratings

Fried Mush

February 26, 2020 | 4:37pm
This Midwestern classic is the foundation for many great breakfasts
fried mush recipe
Kristi Blokhin/Shutterstock

Fried cornmeal mush is primarily found in Indiana and Ohio, but it's a budget-friendly breakfast dish that everyone should know about.

Ready in
9 h 30 m
9 h
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
Ingredients

For fried mush:

  • 3 Cups water
  • 1 Cup cornmeal
  • 1 Cup water
  • Salt, to taste

To serve:

  • Prepared cornmeal mush
  • 1/2 Cup butter
  • Maple syrup

Directions

For fried mush:

Boil 3 cups water in medium-size saucepan.

Meanwhile, mix together 1 cup water, 1 cup cornmeal and salt to taste (about 1 teaspoon).

Add cornmeal mixture to boiling water. Stir frequently until water returns to a boil.

Cover saucepan, reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour.

Pour mixture into a greased loaf pan; allow to chill in the refrigerator overnight (at least 8 hours).

Cut into 1/2-inch slices.

To serve:

Heat butter in skillet over medium-high heat.

Fry corn mush slices until golden brown and crispy.

Serve warm, with syrup.

