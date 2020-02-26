Fried Mush

Boil 3 cups water in medium-size saucepan.

Meanwhile, mix together 1 cup water, 1 cup cornmeal and salt to taste (about 1 teaspoon).

Add cornmeal mixture to boiling water. Stir frequently until water returns to a boil.

Cover saucepan, reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour.

Pour mixture into a greased loaf pan; allow to chill in the refrigerator overnight (at least 8 hours).

Cut into 1/2-inch slices.