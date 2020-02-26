February 26, 2020 | 4:37pm
Kristi Blokhin/Shutterstock
Fried cornmeal mush is primarily found in Indiana and Ohio, but it's a budget-friendly breakfast dish that everyone should know about.
Ingredients
For fried mush:
- 3 Cups water
- 1 Cup cornmeal
- 1 Cup water
- Salt, to taste
To serve:
- Prepared cornmeal mush
- 1/2 Cup butter
- Maple syrup
Directions
For fried mush:
Boil 3 cups water in medium-size saucepan.
Meanwhile, mix together 1 cup water, 1 cup cornmeal and salt to taste (about 1 teaspoon).
Add cornmeal mixture to boiling water. Stir frequently until water returns to a boil.
Cover saucepan, reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour.
Pour mixture into a greased loaf pan; allow to chill in the refrigerator overnight (at least 8 hours).
Cut into 1/2-inch slices.
To serve:
Heat butter in skillet over medium-high heat.
Fry corn mush slices until golden brown and crispy.
Serve warm, with syrup.