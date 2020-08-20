  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

French's Classic All-American Sandwich

August 20, 2020 | 2:35pm
Mustard not mayo
French's Sandwich

Courtesy of French’s®

Why complicate lunch when you can have a classic all-American sandwich packed with American cheese and deli-sliced turkey? 

Ready in
11 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
478
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 8 slices whole wheat bread
  • 8 tablespoons French's® Honey Mustard
  • 8 slices deli-style turkey
  • 4 slices American cheese

Directions

Spread 1 tablespoon of the Honey Mustard on each slice of bread.

Layer turkey and cheese slices over Mustard on 4 pieces of the bread, dividing evenly.

Add your favorite sandwich toppings, such as bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickles, if desired.

Top with remaining bread slices, Mustard-side down.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving478
Total Fat17g27%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol129mg43%
Protein48g96%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A29µg3%
Vitamin B122µg93%
Vitamin B61mg88%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.2%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K5µg5%
Calcium245mg24%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)41µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)41µg10%
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium109mg26%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)15mg95%
Phosphorus546mg78%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium644mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg39.9%
Sodium1017mg42%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg32.5%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water176gN/A
Zinc5mg44%
Tags
best recipes
sandwich
Turkey
honey mustard