French's Classic All-American Sandwich

August 20, 2020 | 2:35pm
Why complicate lunch when you can have a classic all-American sandwich packed with American cheese and deli-sliced turkey?
Courtesy of French’s®
Ingredients
- 8 slices whole wheat bread
- 8 tablespoons French's® Honey Mustard
- 8 slices deli-style turkey
- 4 slices American cheese
Directions
Spread 1 tablespoon of the Honey Mustard on each slice of bread.
Layer turkey and cheese slices over Mustard on 4 pieces of the bread, dividing evenly.
Add your favorite sandwich toppings, such as bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickles, if desired.
Top with remaining bread slices, Mustard-side down.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving478
Total Fat17g27%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol129mg43%
Protein48g96%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A29µg3%
Vitamin B122µg93%
Vitamin B61mg88%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.2%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K5µg5%
Calcium245mg24%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)41µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)41µg10%
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium109mg26%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)15mg95%
Phosphorus546mg78%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium644mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg39.9%
Sodium1017mg42%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg32.5%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water176gN/A
Zinc5mg44%