When you think of the typical Thanksgiving turkey, you probably think of the savory, comforting flavors of sage, thyme, garlic, and onion. You probably don’t think of flamin’ hot cheese puff snacks. Or at least you hadn’t thought of them before! Introducing: The Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Flavored Turkey. Forget basting your turkey in a standard sauce. Crust that silly bird in your favorite convenience store snack. You know you want to try it…
This recipe is courtesy of Reynolds Kitchens.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in a food processor and process until fully crushed. You can also add to a zip top bag and roll with a rolling pin until sticks are completely crushed.
Brush oil or butter on turkey and coat with the crushed Cheetos.
Add 1 teaspoon of flour to the Reynolds Oven Bag and place in a large roasting pan that is at least 2 inches deep.
Carefully slide turkey into the oven bag, making sure the opening of the bag is facing the end of the roasting pan, and not facing up. The bag should be inside the pan, not hanging over the edges of the pan. Close oven bag with the included nylon tie, and cut six 1/2-inch slits in the top of the bag
When your turkey reaches an internal temperature of 185 degees F in thickest part of the thigh, not touching the bone, remove from oven and let stand in oven bag for another 15 minutes. Cut open the top of the bag and carefully remove turkey from the bag, and place onto a cutting board. Lifting works well by inserting one carving fork into each end of the turkey.