Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in a food processor and process until fully crushed. You can also add to a zip top bag and roll with a rolling pin until sticks are completely crushed.

Brush oil or butter on turkey and coat with the crushed Cheetos.











Add 1 teaspoon of flour to the Reynolds Oven Bag and place in a large roasting pan that is at least 2 inches deep.















Carefully slide turkey into the oven bag, making sure the opening of the bag is facing the end of the roasting pan, and not facing up. The bag should be inside the pan, not hanging over the edges of the pan. Close oven bag with the included nylon tie, and cut six 1/2-inch slits in the top of the bag















When your turkey reaches an internal temperature of 185 degees F in thickest part of the thigh, not touching the bone, remove from oven and let stand in oven bag for another 15 minutes. Cut open the top of the bag and carefully remove turkey from the bag, and place onto a cutting board. Lifting works well by inserting one carving fork into each end of the turkey.